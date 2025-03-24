The KFC Dish That Donald Trump (and All of America) Loves Madly

Donald Trump is not known for his sophisticated diet or preference for gourmet dishes. Instead, the billionaire seems to have a passion for fast food. On his travels, especially aboard his private plane, Trump has shown himself to be a big fan of fast food chains, especially KFC and McDonald's.

Through his account on X (formerly Twitter), Trump revealed some of his culinary tastes. In a photo posted, a box of KFC, several McDonald's burgers, and some bottles of Diet Coke were shown. The president joked in his post: "Make America Healthy Again starts TOMORROW," with a touch of humor that surprises many.

Why KFC?

Trump has explained that he prefers fast food because of his trust in the hygiene standards offered by these large chains. For him, chains like KFC and McDonald's are symbols of quality and reliability.

His love for these brands is not new. In January 2019, Trump surprised the Clemson Tigers football team members with an unconventional dinner.

The team, which had just been crowned national college football champion, was greeted with 1,000 McDonald's, Burger King, and Wendy's burgers. The president joked saying: "I ordered around 1,000 burgers for you. All from American companies."

Donald Trump's Plane Menu

Trump's private plane, known as Trump Force One, is where Donald Trump enjoys his favorite menu. Onboard, a series of foods are served that, while not high-end, are an essential part of his routine. Below is a look at what is normally served on his private plane:

Main Course:

Big Mac Combo: The famous McDonald's burger.

McFish: Another McDonald's option, a fish sandwich.

Quarter Pounder with Cheese: McDonald's largest burger.

KFC Fried Chicken: Undoubtedly one of his favorites, especially in its crispy version.

Sides:

French Fries: A McDonald's classic, always joining his meal.

Various sauces, with a special emphasis on ketchup.

Drink:

Diet Coke: Trump's preferred drink, which must always be opened by an assistant. In several interviews, he has mentioned his love for this drink and how many bottles he consumes daily.

A Curious but Coherent Choice

Trump's menu is as particular as his personality. Instead of exclusive dishes, the president enjoys food that many Americans know well. This preference for fast food once again highlights his image as someone close to the people, far from the idea of a luxurious life full of sophisticated dinners.

Despite the criticism, the reality is that Trump has always shown his passion for major American brands. During his time in the White House, he constantly promoted national brands and considered them a symbol of American culture.

An Accessible Menu?

What makes Trump's menu interesting is its accessibility, as they are not expensive or complex dishes. Instead, they are burgers, fried chicken, and soft drinks, something many Americans consume daily. This culinary choice connects with his base of followers, who likely share these same tastes.

A Menu That Resonates with America

Trump's menu, although unconventional for a billionaire, reflects American culture. The love for fast food, like KFC fried chicken and McDonald's burgers, is something many citizens of this country share. Through his diet, Trump manages to connect with his followers in a way that goes beyond politics.

Fast food, especially brands like McDonald's and KFC, are a staple of popular culture in the United States. Trump, by showing his love for these brands, reinforces his image as a figure who doesn't shy away from the everyday but feels part of the common people.