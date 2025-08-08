Verizon's message that it can't keep hidden any longer: just a few days

Verizon is about to launch something big. The announcement, which couldn't wait any longer, now has a date and will be available for a very limited time. Although there are still weeks left before classrooms fill up again, the company has already gotten ahead with a proposal that has caused a lot of interest in the educational community.

If you have school-age children or you're thinking about upgrading your devices, this is for you. Taking advantage of the upcoming back-to-school season, Verizon has organized a special event for just a few days. It's the Verizon Family Weekend, which will take place from August 9 to 10.

During next weekend, Verizon stores across the country will become true preparation centers for the new school year.

It's not just about deals. There will be experts available in stores to advise parents, teachers, and students on how to make the most of technology. From how to set up devices safely to how to use digital tools that help create good habits.

Verizon offers exclusive promotions and devices at the best price

The month of August will be the stage for a major savings campaign by Verizon, which includes promotions rarely seen before. Starting August 7, customers will be able to enjoy significant discounts on the latest generation mobile phones. This is the case for the iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S25, or Google Pixel 9, all available with selected unlimited plans.

In addition, technology for the whole family will also be within reach. With tablets starting at just $5 per month or smartwatches for children like the Gizmo Watch 3 Adventure for less than $100. You can even get the new TCL Tab 10 NXTPAPER 5G for just $4 per month.

One of the major launches this month will be the new version of the Verizon Family Plus app. It will be available starting August 21 for just $10 per month. This improved and more complete app allows parents to have greater control and visibility over their children's digital use.

Its features include real-time location monitoring, content filtering, screen time control, and safe driving information for teenagers. All of this comes with the guarantee that personal data will be kept private and won't be sold.

A secondary family line will also be included, ideal for several family members to communicate quickly and easily. This new service is part of Verizon's commitment to offer useful, safe technology adapted to the real needs of everyday life.