Major announcement implicates Verizon: a customer exodus is set to begin today

A new move in the U.S. mobile market is drawing the attention of thousands of users. What might seem like bad news for one of the major carriers, Verizon, could actually work very much in its favor.

Everything suggests that, starting today, there could be a wave of customers switching companies. Not exactly fleeing from Verizon, but rather moving toward its coverage through a more affordable option: Tracfone.

More and more people in the United States are tired of high rates, long contracts, and unclear conditions. Carriers like T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon itself offer comprehensive plans. However, many users are looking for alternatives without strings attached and with more flexibility.

| Dean Drobot, en.e-noticies.cat, ChatGPT

With Verizon's network

In this context, Tracfone Wireless, one of the country's best-known prepaid providers, has launched Tracfone Freedom. It's a new unlimited data plan that's generating a lot of buzz. The most attractive part is that it runs on Verizon's 5G network, which ensures high speed, good coverage, and stability.

For $45 per month with auto-refill, or $50 without it, the new plan includes unlimited calls, text messages, and data. It also adds 15 GB (15 GB) for use as a hotspot, calls and messages from Mexico and Canada. In addition to spam and identity protection tools thanks to Experian's IDnotify technology.

There's more: military members and veterans can get an additional 10% discount. Customer service is also advertised as fast, personalized, and accessible. All of this, with no credit checks and no long-term commitments.

| Europa Press, X

Verizon: the silent support

Although Tracfone and Verizon are different brands, it's important to remember that Tracfone operates using Verizon's network. This means that any user who signs up for this new prepaid plan will actually be enjoying Verizon's infrastructure and coverage. It has been valued for its reliability in tests such as those by RootMetrics.

At first glance, it seems that Tracfone is gaining ground over Verizon. The truth is that the company benefits indirectly from Tracfone's success, as it remains the technological backbone for these new customers.

With this kind of promotion, it wouldn't be surprising to see thousands of AT&T or T-Mobile users reconsider their current situation. Many might choose to switch to Tracfone in search of a cheaper alternative, with the peace of mind of staying connected to a reliable network like Verizon's.

Additionally, Tracfone Freedom is available in 3, 6, and 12-month packages. This allows users to choose how and when to pay, something increasingly valued by those looking to better control their expenses.