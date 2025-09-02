Radical turn at Verizon: the decision nobody expected that ruins the day for many

Many Americans started the day like any other, without imagining that a notification on their phone would completely change their mood. What seemed like a calm day ended in disappointment for thousands of Verizon users. They received news that was not well received at all.

The carrier has made a decision that directly affects one of the most valued benefits by its customers. It confirmed that it will remove free access to Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass for those who have subscribed to their old 5G Get More and 5G Play More plans. This measure will take effect on September 25.

This change has caused a lot of complaints and discontent. This is especially true among users who chose these plans for the included perks, such as free access to these gaming platforms.

These services normally cost $6.99 per month for Apple Arcade and $4.99 for Google Play Pass. They were one of the main attractions of the mentioned plans. Now, Verizon has decided to eliminate them without offering a direct alternative and without lowering the plan price.

Verizon's purpose

At the beginning of the month, many users started receiving notifications from the My Verizon app, informing them that some perks would be removed. It was not until now that more clarity was provided. The free subscription to the gaming services will be removed as part of an update to the subscription options for the old plans.

The company has promised that the rest of the benefits, such as Premium Data, will remain in effect. This has not been enough to calm users. As a small compensation, Verizon will offer some users a six-month extension to keep using Google Play Pass.

However, it will be necessary to follow a process and manually claim this offer. Many consider this decision confusing and unnecessary. According to them, the carrier could have extended the benefit directly, without further procedures.

Another reason why this news has caused so much discontent is that the affected plans are no longer available for new customers. This leads many to think that Verizon is gradually trying to discourage their use. It is worth remembering that it was just a few months ago, in March, when the company decided to increase the price of these same plans by $4 per month, without improving their conditions.

Many see this as part of a strategy to get users to abandon the old plans and switch to new options.

Hard blow to Verizon customers

The blow has been hard for those who trusted the stability of their contracted services. Complaints are piling up in forums, social media, and customer service channels. Many users say they feel disappointed with a company that, until now, was synonymous with trust.

This unexpected turn at Verizon not only removes a benefit, but also raises doubts about what may come in the future. For many, the bitter taste of this decision makes it clear that no plan is untouchable.