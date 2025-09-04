Lidl just launched the multi-purpose invention your home was desperately asking for: bomb

At Lidl, those unexpected bargains always appear, surprising shoppers with how useful they are in daily life. These are simple details that change the order at home. They do so effortlessly and without complications.

The best thing about Lidl is that it offers practical ideas that fit into any space without taking up too much room. Small accessories make a big difference. This way, everyday life becomes much easier.

A practical solution to keep order at home

There are always corners at home that can be used better, and there is often a lack of space to keep everything in its place without complications. Simple accessories make a difference when comfort is the goal. Lidl has a very useful proposal for those who want more organization without giving up style.

| Lidl

This is an over-the-door coat rack with six steel hooks that lets you hang clothes, bags, or accessories without damaging the surface. The self-adhesive stoppers protect the door and prevent annoying bumps. Its compact design makes it perfect for small spaces or for quickly organizing any room.

The model is available in two different finishes to suit various tastes and decorations. You can choose between satin stainless steel chrome or white with a powder coating. Both offer a modern and discreet look that easily blends into bedrooms, bathrooms, or hallways.

| Lidl

Its measurements are 13.8 x 5.1 in. (35 x 13 cm) and the total weight is about 0.79 lbs. (360 g), which makes installation easy on flat doors up to 1.8 in. (45 mm) thick. The hooks measure about Ø 0.87/0.47 x 1.2 in. (2.2/1.2 x 3.1 cm), ideal for hanging several garments. All with a sturdy design that brings daily order effortlessly.

How to make the most of this Lidl coat rack

The key to choosing the right model is first deciding on the finish that best fits your home. The chrome stands out for its metallic shine and modern touch, while the white is more discreet. In both cases, the minimalist design ensures it doesn't break the harmony in any room.

It's important to check before installing that the door has the recommended thickness of 1.8 in. (45 mm). This way, you ensure a perfect fit and no stability issues with the six available hooks. When placing it, the self-adhesive stoppers cushion impacts and protect both the surface and the garments.

| Lidl

This coat rack is perfect for youth bedrooms, small bathrooms, or hallways where space is always limited. It lets you keep jackets, scarves, bags, or towels handy without the need for large furniture. Its installation doesn't require tools; you just place it on the door and use the included stoppers.

With a price of only 3.99 euros, it becomes a very affordable option within Lidl's catalog. You can place more than one coat rack in different rooms to increase organizational capacity. A simple and economical alternative for those who value order and seek practical solutions every day.

Prices and offers updated on 09/03/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes