Surprised woman pointing at the Lidl logo on the facade of a store.
Lidl surprises with a very comfortable proposal for home | Camara Lidl, Khosro
Lidl just launched the multi-purpose invention your home was desperately asking for: bomb

There is a bargain at Lidl that everyone is looking for to keep their home organized easily, quickly, and without spending too much money

Marta Cabrera

At Lidl, those unexpected bargains always appear, surprising shoppers with how useful they are in daily life. These are simple details that change the order at home. They do so effortlessly and without complications.

The best thing about Lidl is that it offers practical ideas that fit into any space without taking up too much room. Small accessories make a big difference. This way, everyday life becomes much easier.

A practical solution to keep order at home

There are always corners at home that can be used better, and there is often a lack of space to keep everything in its place without complications. Simple accessories make a difference when comfort is the goal. Lidl has a very useful proposal for those who want more organization without giving up style.

Two metal hangers float in front of a store facade with the blurred Lidl logo in the background.
This coat rack is very convenient for houses where there is no space | Lidl

This is an over-the-door coat rack with six steel hooks that lets you hang clothes, bags, or accessories without damaging the surface. The self-adhesive stoppers protect the door and prevent annoying bumps. Its compact design makes it perfect for small spaces or for quickly organizing any room.

The model is available in two different finishes to suit various tastes and decorations. You can choose between satin stainless steel chrome or white with a powder coating. Both offer a modern and discreet look that easily blends into bedrooms, bathrooms, or hallways.

Lidl helps you make the most of your home | Lidl

Its measurements are 13.8 x 5.1 in. (35 x 13 cm) and the total weight is about 0.79 lbs. (360 g), which makes installation easy on flat doors up to 1.8 in. (45 mm) thick. The hooks measure about Ø 0.87/0.47 x 1.2 in. (2.2/1.2 x 3.1 cm), ideal for hanging several garments. All with a sturdy design that brings daily order effortlessly.

How to make the most of this Lidl coat rack

The key to choosing the right model is first deciding on the finish that best fits your home. The chrome stands out for its metallic shine and modern touch, while the white is more discreet. In both cases, the minimalist design ensures it doesn't break the harmony in any room.

It's important to check before installing that the door has the recommended thickness of 1.8 in. (45 mm). This way, you ensure a perfect fit and no stability issues with the six available hooks. When placing it, the self-adhesive stoppers cushion impacts and protect both the surface and the garments.

White coat rack hanging on the top of a gray door with a brown bag and a blue garment hanging on it
It can be easily placed so that we can make great use of it | Lidl

This coat rack is perfect for youth bedrooms, small bathrooms, or hallways where space is always limited. It lets you keep jackets, scarves, bags, or towels handy without the need for large furniture. Its installation doesn't require tools; you just place it on the door and use the included stoppers.

With a price of only 3.99 euros, it becomes a very affordable option within Lidl's catalog. You can place more than one coat rack in different rooms to increase organizational capacity. A simple and economical alternative for those who value order and seek practical solutions every day.

