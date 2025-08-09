This Lidl set gives you a flawless face and you'll be the envy of everyone this summer.

Lidl always has something new to improve your personal care routine, and this time is no exception. With an innovative and functional design, this device becomes an economical and practical solution. You won't have to choose between quality and price anymore, Lidl has it all.

At Lidl, they've thought of everything to make your life easier with a device that does it all. This product promises to revolutionize your facial care with features you didn't expect, without complications. Best of all, you won't have to break the bank to get it.

A multifunctional device for facial care

Lidl offers a facial epilator that has positioned itself as one of the most complete and accessible options on the market. With a compact and easy-to-handle design, this device is intended for those who want to simplify their personal care routine. In addition, it's ideal for those who want an effective and economical product without complications.

| Lidl

What sets this model apart is its versatility. The epilator features a rotary blade with a protective foil, which ensures smooth and safe hair removal. The integrated light is another key feature, as it allows you to see even the finest hairs for precise and efficient epilation.

This device has water resistance (IPX5), which allows you to use and clean it without worries. Its compact size and simple handling make it ideal for use on different parts of the face. In addition, the epilator runs on one AA battery, making it a practical and cordless option, perfect for travel or for those who don't want to deal with chargers.

| Lidl

Available on Lidl's website for 7.99 euros, this 4-in-1 epilator is one of the most affordable on the market. For that price, users can enjoy a tool with several features and useful accessories, such as the trimmer and eyebrow attachments.

Highlighted features of Lidl's 4-in-1 facial epilator

One of the main advantages of Lidl's facial epilator is its versatility. It includes several accessories that allow both epilation and trimming and shaping of eyebrows, all in a single device. With the trimmer and the additional eyebrow comb, you can achieve more complete facial care without having to resort to other devices.

Another aspect that stands out about this device is its water resistance (IPX5). This means you can easily clean it under the tap and use it without worrying about splashes. This feature makes maintenance much simpler and faster, without the need to worry about damaging it during daily use.

| Lidl

The integrated light is one of the most useful features of this device. Thanks to this function, the epilator makes it easier to remove fine and small hairs, which ensures more precise epilation. This makes it an ideal option for those who want a flawless finish in their facial care routine.

Finally, its price of 7.99 euros makes it an economical option, especially considering all the features and accessories it offers. This Lidl product is an excellent alternative for those who want quality without having to pay large sums for other brands.

Prices and offers updated on 08/08/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes