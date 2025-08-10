Tomorrow the perfect set for your child arrives at Lidl: it's beautiful and they're going to love it.

Tomorrow, Lidl brings a proposal that will change the way little ones have fun and learn. It's an alternative that not only fosters creativity but also keeps everything under control. It's ideal for making the most of leisure time in a fun and educational way.

Lidl keeps surprising with their ability to offer products that combine quality and entertainment at an unbeatable price. Without complications and with everything needed to let imagination soar. It's perfect for those calm days at home or while traveling.

A creative resource for little ones

Tomorrow, Lidl presents an educational proposal for little ones that promises hours of entertainment and learning. It's a product that stands out for its originality and sustainable approach. Ideal for encouraging children's creativity, this option is perfect to always have on hand, especially on rainy days or trips.

| Lidl

Children will be able to enjoy this product for long periods without it wearing out. The pages are reusable, which means they can color and erase as many times as they want. This feature not only boosts creativity but also encourages respect for the environment by avoiding constant use of stationery.

The book, aimed at children from 3 years old, contains 14 pages with three different designs: unicorn, dinosaur, and jungle. Each of these themes is designed to capture little ones' attention, stimulating their imagination and motor skills. In addition, it comes with 5 colored pencils, making the experience easier without the need to buy additional materials.

| Lidl

This book is available for €6.99, an affordable price for parents seeking educational alternatives for their children. It's an excellent way to encourage art and creative expression from an early age. It's not only an investment in the child's development but also a way to keep them entertained during long periods of leisure.

The ideal companion for trips

One of the most outstanding advantages of this book is its portability. Thanks to its compact design, it's perfect to take on any trip, whether by car, train, or plane. Its size makes it easy to store in a backpack or even in a purse, making it an ideal ally for family travel.

The case included with the product also adds convenience, as it keeps both the book and the pencils organized and protected. This helps prevent materials from getting lost and ensures they're always ready to use at any time. On long trips or while waiting at airports, children can keep themselves entertained and develop their creativity without complications.

| Lidl

The fact that it's reusable is another plus when it comes to prolonged entertainment. Children can try different color combinations without worrying about "wasting" pages. This gives them the freedom to experiment and discover their style without limits, while enjoying their playtime.

This book is much more than a simple activity for children. It promotes independence and autonomous learning, as children can decide how they want to personalize their drawings. For €6.99, Lidl offers a tool that supports both skill development and fun.

Prices and offers updated on 08/08/2025. They may be subject to changes or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes