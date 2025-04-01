Fernando, the Discreet Brother of Juan Roig Who Has Businesses Beyond Mercadona

The Roig brothers stand out in the Spanish business world. While Juan Roig is the visible face of Mercadona, his brother Fernando has forged his own path. Although his name doesn't resonate as much in the media, his career is solid.

Fernando Roig has successfully diversified his wealth. His involvement in various companies has allowed him to grow in very different sectors. With strategic investments, he has managed to consolidate his fortune without the need for constant media exposure.

| Europa Press

A Discreet Role in Mercadona

Mercadona was born in the 1970s at the hands of the Roig family. Fernando, along with his brothers, acquired the company from their parents, although the leadership passed to Juan Roig. Over time, the company became one of the largest in the sector.

Currently, Fernando Roig owns 9% of Mercadona's capital. His brother Juan is the main shareholder with 51%, while his sister-in-law, Hortensia Herrero, controls 28%. The company remains a family business with a well-defined structure.

Today, Mercadona has more than 1,600 supermarkets between Spain and Portugal. The company employs over 100,000 people and remains a reference in the sector. Although he doesn't run the business, Fernando remains connected as a shareholder and part of the project.

| Mercadona

Expansion with Pamesa and Other Businesses

Beyond Mercadona, Fernando Roig has ventured into the ceramic industry. He owns Grupo Pamesa, one of the leading companies in the sector. In 2023, the company recorded sales of 1.2 billion euros, despite a decline compared to the previous year.

The increase in energy prices and lower demand have affected its profits. In 2023, its net result before taxes was reduced to 21 million euros. Even so, the company maintains a significant position within the industry.

Fernando Roig has driven Pamesa's expansion with strategic acquisitions. In 2020, he bought half of Argenta to strengthen his presence in Castellón. A year later, he acquired Grupo Azuliber, incorporating clay mines and new ceramic plants.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Villarreal CF, Europa Press

Azuliber's production amounts to three million square meters per month. This capacity adds to the more than eleven million that Pamesa markets. The company seeks to meet its customers' demand and improve its competitiveness in the market.

But the ceramic business is not his only venture; Fernando Roig is also the president of Villarreal Club de Fútbol. Under his leadership, the team has achieved stability in the elite of Spanish soccer. His management has been key to the club's growth.

His fortune has grown in recent years, reaching 1.6 billion euros. This places him among the richest businessmen in Spain, according to Forbes. Although his brother Juan has a greater fortune, Fernando has managed to grow his wealth independently.

Discreet in his role, he has managed to consolidate himself in various sectors. His business vision has allowed him to expand his influence without the need for prominence. While Mercadona remains the family's great emblem, Fernando has managed to chart his own path.