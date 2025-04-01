Goodbye Fanta: The Trendy Drink Everyone Demanded Returns to Mercadona

Mercadona continues to bet on fresh and tasty options for the summer, perfect for beating the heat. This month, one of the most desired options returns, ideal for refreshing yourself at any time. With tropical flavors that transport you, it will be your new must-have to enjoy anywhere.

The Perfect Infusion to Refresh Yourself

Mercadona's cold pineapple and coconut infusion stands out for its easy preparation. The recipe is simple: you just have to pour 5 fl. oz. (150 ml) of cold water over the infusion bag and let it steep for 8-10 minutes. You can customize the flavor by adding a bit of coconut water to enhance that tropical touch, or serve it with ice and fruits to give it an even fresher touch.

The flavor of this infusion is what really makes it special. The combination of pineapple and coconut creates an exotic and sweet mix that transports you to a tropical place. The green tea and horsetail add a touch of freshness and lightness, making this drink a perfect option to hydrate yourself on hot days.

| Mercadona

You can not only enjoy it at home, but it is perfect to take to the beach, on a picnic, or any outdoor activity. Its simple and quick preparation makes it ideal for sharing with friends or family, creating a fun and refreshing experience at any time. You only need a few minutes and a few additional ingredients to turn it into a delicious drink.

The cold pineapple and coconut infusion also has a healthy component, as it is low in calories and contains no added sugars. This makes it a healthier option than other refreshing drinks available on the market. Its formula with green tea and horsetail also offers additional wellness benefits, helping to maintain optimal hydration.

Only Available from April to September

This product will be available in all Mercadona stores during the spring and summer months, from April to September. The cold pineapple and coconut infusion is priced at 1.45 euros per package, which includes 20 bags. This price makes it an affordable option for any household, especially compared to other more expensive refreshing drinks.

In addition to its competitive price, Mercadona continues to offer accessible products without sacrificing quality. The fact that it is available in a package with several bags makes it even more convenient for those who enjoy this drink throughout the season. With just a small investment, you can enjoy a refreshing and healthy infusion whenever you want.

| Mercadona

The infusion is designed to be easy to store and use, making it a perfect option for those looking for practical solutions. It doesn't require a complicated preparation process and can be ready in a matter of minutes. This simplicity is one of the reasons why the product has caused so much anticipation among Mercadona customers, who have praised its flavor and convenience.

Mercadona, as in other product categories, remains firm in its goal of offering economical and quality solutions for everyone. The cold pineapple and coconut infusion is just one example of how the chain offers in its range of healthy and refreshing drinks. With this product, everyone can enjoy a tropical flavor without leaving home.

Prices and offers updated on 04/01/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes