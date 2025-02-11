Goodbye to Hundreds of Stores of the World's Best Clothing Brands: USA in Shock

Quiksilver, Billabong, and Volcom's Physical Stores Will Disappear from the United States. The operator of these brands, Liberated Brands, has filed for bankruptcy and will close more than 100 locations in the coming months.

In total, 124 stores will close in the country, including 35 in California, the birthplace of surfing and skateboarding. This situation is a severe blow to thousands of people, especially for a generation that grew up with these brands, symbols of a lifestyle linked to the sea and the street.

| Google Maps

The Retail Crisis and the Decline in Revenue

Liberated Brands filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 in a Delaware court. According to the company, there are several reasons that explain the decision. Among them, the rise of fast fashion, the increase in operating costs, and inflation have caused a sharp decline in their revenue.

In 2024, the company recorded losses of $12.5 million before taxes. Meanwhile, in 2022 it had achieved profits of $2.3 million. The company explained that its team has worked tirelessly over the past year to keep these brands afloat. However, global economic volatility and changes in consumer habits have been decisive in their downfall.

During the pandemic, Liberated Brands expanded its stores from 67 to 140 due to increased demand. However, the economic crisis and the growth of online commerce affected the profitability of their physical stores.

The Brands Will Continue to Be Sold Through Other Channels

Despite the closure of the establishments, the brands will remain in the market. Authentic Brands Group, the parent company of Quiksilver, Billabong, and Volcom, transferred their licenses to new operators. This will allow their products to continue to be available on online platforms and associated retailers.

In other markets, such as Europe, Australia, Japan, and Canada, the franchises continue to operate. A buyer is being sought to ensure the continuity of these brands in these territories.

Competition with Fast Fashion

Liberated Brands, based in Costa Mesa, California, also manages other brands like Roxy and RVCA. The company explained that fast fashion has completely changed the market. Now consumers can buy cheaper clothes and receive them at home in a few days, which has affected traditional brands.

The closure of the stores in the United States marks the end of an era for Quiksilver, Billabong, and Volcom. However, the brands will continue to sell clothing through other channels.

The company is betting on a strategy focused on online commerce and distribution through new operators. That is, Quiksilver, Billabong, and Volcom will continue to be part of the world of surfing, skateboarding, and snowboarding.