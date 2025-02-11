Mercadona Knocks Out Ikea: The New Arrival That Radically Transforms Your Kitchen

If you are one of those who always seek to keep the house organized and contribute to environmental care, Mercadona has excellent news for you. The supermarket chain has decided to offer an option that makes household waste management easier, with an ecological and efficient approach. This product, known for its functionality, has dropped in price this week, making it an even more attractive option.

Mercadona Helps You with Recycling

Mercadona has decided to make its multifunctional trash can more accessible, now with a reduced price of 19 euros. This bin is designed to facilitate waste separation with several compartments, allowing for efficient recycling at home. Ideal for households that want to maintain cleanliness and order, this bin offers a practical way to manage waste responsibly.

With dimensions of 17.5 x 17.5 x 14.6 in. (44.5 x 44.5 x 37 cm), the bin fits different space sizes. It is large enough to store the family's trash but doesn't take up too much space. Additionally, its pedal lid allows for contactless use, improving hygiene, especially in high-traffic areas like the kitchen.

| Mercadona

One of the main features of this bin is the versatility of its compartments, which allow for easy waste separation. It is compatible with 13 or 8-gallon bags, and it can also be completed with two 2.6-gallon bags, making the recycling process easier. This system allows for organizing different types of waste efficiently and cleanly.

A Bin with Multiple Facilities

Mercadona's trash can is ideal for those looking to simplify the recycling process at home. Its design facilitates waste separation, helping to organize trash effectively. With different compartments, it not only makes recycling easier but also helps maintain order in the home.

Additionally, this bin is very easy to use and maintain. The pedal that opens the lid allows for quick and effortless access, making it a convenient option for people of all ages. When it comes to cleaning, its uncomplicated design makes it easy to keep in good condition, and its materials ensure long durability.

| Mercadona

The price reduction on this trash can makes it an even more attractive option. For only 19 euros, you get a functional, high-quality, and environmentally friendly waste storage solution. Additionally, this bin contributes to better waste management, helping those who seek to do their part to care for the planet.

With its functionality, practical design, and competitive price, this Mercadona trash can is the perfect option. Especially for those who want to improve organization and efficiency at home. Take advantage of this offer and enjoy an economical recycling solution in your home.

Prices and offers updated on 02/11/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes