Nobody Did This with Bay Leaves and Now It's Trending: The Trick with Leaves and the Phone

In the midst of the digitalization boom, well-being is a priority, sometimes, in the search for balance, even the most traditional plants have a place in our lives. Bay leaves, a classic in Mediterranean cuisine, are now becoming a fashionable item. Their use goes beyond the kitchen, gaining popularity on social media.

Through platforms like TikTok, bay leaves have started to be seen as a charm. They are attributed with esoteric powers such as attracting good luck or protecting against negative energies. This phenomenon has quickly gone viral, becoming a trend that spreads across the digital world.

| Baris Kaykusuz, kropekk_pl

Bay Leaves and Their Power on Social Media

The trick comes from the TikTok account "Magic and Rituals with María," who suggests placing a bay leaf between the phone case and the phone to attract success and luck. To perform the ritual, one must place the leaf in a moment of tranquility, hold it between the hands, and say a few words. "I establish that through you my paths open, the paths of success, abundance, and prosperity, it is done, thank you, thank you, thank you."

Although there is no scientific evidence proving it has magical properties, some studies suggest that people tend to experience positive effects when performing rituals. These symbolic acts can generate a sense of purpose and well-being by providing a mental focus on what one wishes to achieve.

| Изображения пользователя Ekaterina Demidova, hdagli

By incorporating an object that represents something important to us, like bay leaves, the brain can associate it with the achievement of goals and accomplishments. This way, what truly influences is personal belief and motivation, rather than any supernatural power of the object itself.

The Power of Bay Leaf Rituals

In the comments of the post, some users share their experiences, while some claim the ritual has brought them luck, others are skeptical of it. "In my wallet, I only have bay leaves and not a single bill," comments one. Another adds, "I always carry a clove of garlic in my purse and I never lack money."

| Deagreez de Getty Images, maxlashcheuski

These testimonials reflect the variety of opinions about bay leaves. For some, they are a powerful tool to attract prosperity, while others see them as a superstition. However, the truth is that bay leaves have found their place in a world where people seek more than just practical solutions.

Currently, the internet is full of rituals and symbolic practices that promise to attract luck, success, or well-being. Bay leaves are just one of the many objects used in these rituals, but they are not the only ones. From charms to superstitions, thousands of people turn to everyday elements to feel they have control over their lives and improve their emotional well-being.