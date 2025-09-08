The most viral chocolate in all of the United States finally arrives at Costco: it's insane

Chocolate lovers are in luck, as social media can't stop talking about the sweetest new trend. A chocolate that has gone viral worldwide is finally available for those looking for a different treat. The lines at Costco and the comments on social media make it clear that this launch has caused great excitement.

These are Béquét Dubai Chocolate Caramels, a pack of three 17.1 oz bags (485 g each), priced at $54.99 at Costco. Each caramel is individually wrapped to keep its freshness and make it easy to enjoy at any time. The combination of pistachio and chocolate has won over thousands of Americans who can't stop trying them.

Costco offers a gourmet experience with this chocolate

These caramels stand out for their balanced flavor and creamy texture. The blend of pistachio and chocolate creates a perfect balance between sweetness and intensity, offering a unique sensory experience. Each bite melts in your mouth, leaving an unforgettable memory for the most demanding palates.

Costco's product is made with 100% natural ingredients, gluten-free and kosher certified, as well as being nut-free. This makes it suitable for all types of consumers, including those with dietary restrictions. Its careful production process turns each caramel into a true gourmet luxury.

The presentation is also a strong point: each caramel is individually wrapped and the bags are resealable. This keeps them fresh for longer and makes them ideal for sharing or taking from place to place. In addition, their elegant design makes them a perfect gift for any occasion.

A highly awarded product

Costco's Béquét Dubai Chocolate Caramels are not only delicious, but they've also been awarded 12 times nationally for their flavor and quality. These awards confirm that this is not just a simple viral phenomenon, but a product of excellence that has earned its place among the best chocolates in the country.

Their versatility also makes them special: they're ideal to enjoy after a meal, with coffee, or simply as a small treat at any time of day. The combination of caramel, chocolate, and pistachio ensures a multisensory experience that appeals to both young people and adults. Each piece offers a perfect balance between sweetness and richness, guaranteeing that every tasting is memorable.

The three resealable bags let you enjoy the caramels little by little or share them with friends and family. It's no surprise that, after taking social media by storm, this chocolate has become a must-have product at Costco in the United States. Without a doubt, Béquét Dubai Chocolate Caramels promise to keep setting trends and become a classic among the most desired sweets.