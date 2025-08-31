Official: Tomorrow Costco will make a decision regarding all its stores in the USA

The wholesale supermarket chain has surprised its members with an unusual notice in its operations calendar. The statement was shared through its official website and quickly began to generate questions among consumers. Many regular customers have remained alert to learn the details behind the measure.

Finally, the company confirmed that this Monday, September 1, none of its 627 stores in the United States will open their doors. The closure will be temporary and will last only 24 hours. Despite the initial concern, Costco has emphasized that the decision is completely planned and is due to a very specific reason.

| Instagram, @costco

The reason behind the closure in the U.S.

The suspension of activities is due to the celebration of Labor Day, a holiday that pays tribute to workers in the United States. In this context, the company has decided to grant a day off to all its employees as a sign of recognition. In addition, the benefit includes paid leave, as required by U.S. labor law.

Although the supermarkets will not provide in-person service, the company confirmed that its online portal will continue to operate normally, reports Mundo Deportivo. This will allow members to place orders, although there could be some delays in deliveries due to inventory and availability issues. This way, Costco ensures that its service doesn't stop completely, even when physical branches remain closed.

The measure reflects a strategy that prioritizes staff well-being without neglecting the consumer experience. The balance between work breaks and service continuity has become one of the foundations of the brand's corporate philosophy. For this reason, although the closure may be inconvenient for some customers, it also shows the company's commitment to its workforce.

| ChatGPT

Impact in Mexico and other closures of the year

The announcement in the United States immediately raised questions among Mexican members, who feared a widespread closure. However, the company clarified that the suspension on September 1 applies only to U.S. branches. In Mexico, Costco's 43 stores will operate normally and will keep their usual hours.

In Mexican territory, the chain only interrupts operations in general on Easter Sunday. Outside of that date, its employees enjoy regular benefits and vacations in accordance with the Federal Labor Law. With this, Costco adapts its policies according to the regulations of each country in which it operates.

It is worth noting that in the United States the company stops its operations on seven key dates in the annual calendar. Among them are New Year's Day, Easter, Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. These closures, far from being improvised, are part of a policy of respect for employees' time off.