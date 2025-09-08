Walmart has a $170 product reduced to just $25: Amazon, KO

In the technology market, sales usually attract the attention of consumers who are looking for quality devices at reduced prices. Deals on wireless headphones, especially those with advanced features, have become increasingly common in major chains. However, it is rare to find models with high-end features at such low prices.

In this case, Walmart has surprised shoppers with a model that normally has a price of $170, but currently has a spectacular discount. These are the -45 dB Bluetooth Headphones 5.4 LE824, headphones with noise cancellation that until recently cost $169.99 and are now available for $24.49. With a discount of $145.50, they have become one of the most talked-about bargains compared to rivals like Amazon.

They have features that make a difference

These Walmart headphones stand out for offering active noise cancellation with a depth of up to -45 dB. Thanks to their four built-in microphones, they are able to filter out 90% of low-frequency noise, making them a perfect ally for travel or noisy environments. The ANC mode works exclusively in wireless connection, which reinforces their modern focus.

The sound quality is also impressive; they feature 40 mm dynamic drivers that boost bass by up to 90% and deliver clear highs up to 20 kHz. Their 24-bit audio resolution ensures an immersive experience with great detail, something difficult to find in headphones in this price range. For those who enjoy long music sessions, they provide up to 50 hours of playback thanks to their 500 mAh battery (0.11 Ah).

In addition to music, Walmart's headphones are ideal for calls. The voice capture technology with four microphones allows users to keep conversations clear even outdoors. Their Bluetooth 5.4 connection improves stability and allows pairing with two devices at the same time.

Design, comfort, and added extras

The physical appearance of this Walmart product also adds points in its favor. With a weight of just 7.2 oz. (203 g), its lightweight structure and adjustable headband guarantee comfort even after several hours of use. The memory protein ear cushions mimic the texture of skin, offering softness and reducing listening fatigue.

The foldable design makes it easy to carry them in backpacks or suitcases, making them a practical accessory for frequent travelers. Their physical controls prevent accidental touches, allowing users to manage music and calls with a simple gesture.

In addition, they have IPX7 certification, which makes them water-resistant, and a two-year warranty that supports their durability. The package includes a USB-C charging cable and user manual, completing an offer that is hard to match in this price range. Walmart, with this deal, not only challenges Amazon but also redefines the concept of value for money in wireless headphones.