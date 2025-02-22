Cold Water Shock: the Well-known Fish That Spain Keeps Buying From Morocco

Trade between Spain and Morocco has skyrocketed in recent years. Both due to geographical proximity and competitive prices, the truth is that Moroccan products keep arriving in our country. This situation is concerning in some sectors, such as agriculture, which finds itself unable to compete on equal terms.

However, Spain not only imports fruits and vegetables from Morocco but also fish. We are not talking about the fishing agreements signed with the Arab country, which allow Spanish fishermen to fish in their waters, but about the importation of fish directly from the neighboring country.

There is one in particular that we keep buying from the neighboring country: sardines. Moroccan sardines are among the most demanded products in the Spanish market due to their low cost and high nutritional value. However, it is inevitable that there is concern, especially regarding the processing of this product.

Spain Imports Sardines from Morocco

Sardines are an essential food in many diets due to their high nutrient content. Among their benefits, their richness in phosphorus, omega-3 fatty acids, and other essential minerals that contribute to good cardiovascular health stands out. However, this fish is particularly sensitive to temperature changes, making the cold chain crucial for its preservation.

When the cold chain is interrupted, the fish can deteriorate quickly and lose its suitable conditions for consumption. These types of problems can jeopardize food safety. Fortunately, authorities intervene to prevent spoiled products from reaching the market.

Nevertheless, one can never fully trust what they buy. This is why the Spanish fishing sector has raised its voice on more than one occasion about the possible risks. In fact, there have already been alerts related to sardines imported from Morocco in our country.

Other Products Spain Imports from Morocco, Under Scrutiny

However, the truth is that sardines are not the only Moroccan products we buy. Other products have also raised concerns among Spanish consumers. We have, for example, the case of strawberries, which have already set off alarms on more than one occasion.

For example, there have been strawberries of Moroccan origin that have been withdrawn from the market after detecting the presence of hepatitis A in some batches. This type of alert highlights the differences in food safety standards and raises doubts about the controls in the countries of origin.

Similarly, peppers imported from Morocco have also been a cause for concern after detecting residues of pesticides banned in the European Union. Substances like chlorpyrifos and fenazaquin, which were found in these products, have caused alarm due to the high risks they pose to health. These pesticides can affect the nervous system and cause respiratory problems, making their presence in food unacceptable.

European regulations establish that all imported food products must meet the same safety standards as those produced within the EU. However, controls on foreign products can be less rigorous, increasing the risk of dangerous products reaching the market. In this context, it is essential for consumers to pay attention to the origin of the food they consume.