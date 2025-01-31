Alarms go off at Endesa: OCU warns of an error with thousands of bills

Monthly bills can cause more than one headache. Reviewing them carefully to ensure everything is correct is a common task. However, sometimes unexpected charges appear, which unsettle customers.

In recent days, many Endesa customers haven'ticed that the amount of their bills has skyrocketed for no apparent reason. This has led to a wave of complaints both on social media and from consumer associations.

A glitch that spikes Endesa's bills

Endesa Energía and Energía XXI have issued bills with a concept that has caused surprise: "Consumption regularization fee." This has led some customers to encounter amounts higher than usual, as they have been billed for consumption as if it were a correction from previous months.

The problem is not only the charge for accumulated consumption but also the excessively high price applied to the gas kWh. Some users have seen amounts of more than €0.30/kWh reflected, which has driven up their bill figures. Since it is January, a month with high gas consumption, the impact has been even greater.

This is not the first time Endesa customers have faced issues with their bills. There have been previous cases where bills were caused late or, in some cases, not even issued correctly.

What to do if you've been overcharged

In reply to the avalanche of claims, Endesa has acknowledged the glitch and stated that it will issue corrected bills. However, the OCU recommends that consumers be careful with how they manage the incident.

If the incorrect bill hasn't yet been paid, it is possible to return the bill, but this may bring administrative complications with the company. If it has already been paid, the best course of action is to file a claim for Endesa to refund the overcharged amount. It is important to handle this in writing and keep a record of the request.

If the company doesn't respond within a month, consumers can turn to the Consumer Arbitration System, to which Endesa is affiliated, to solve the dispute. Besides solving the problem, the OCU recommends taking advantage of this situation to review the contracted gas rate.

Although the Last Resort Tariff (TUR) remains an interesting option, some offers in the free market are beginning to include fixed prices that can prevent future surprises on the bill. Meanwhile, consumer associations insist on the need for greater clarity in the billing of energy services. Meanwhile, the OCU maintains the warning and recommends reviewing each bill in detail to avoid undue charges.