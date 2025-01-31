U-turn at Mercadona: confirmed, it will be more expensive starting this day

Mercadona has announced a change in the rate of its home delivery service, which will take effect on February 11. This adjustment responds to the need to update operational costs after 25 years without modifications. Despite this increase, the company keeps the service conditions intact, ensuring comfort and accessibility for its customers.

New home delivery price

Until now, Mercadona's home delivery service had a cost of 7.21 euros per order. However, with the rate update, this price will increase to 8.20 euros. The company justifies this change by explaining that for 25 years it has maintained the rate despite the increase in the cost of living and inflation.

Despite the rate increase, the service conditions don't change. Customers will still need a minimum purchase of 50 euros to access home delivery. Additionally, the order is paid with a bank card at the time of purchase, and the charge is made just before delivery.

Deliveries will continue to be made starting the day after the purchase, according to the availability of time slots. Customers can check delivery availability in their area before confirming the order through Mercadona's website.

Mercadona has informed its customers about this change through its website and personalized communications, reaffirming its commitment to transparency and continuous service improvement.

How this increase will affect Mercadona's customers

The rate increase could influence the shopping habits of some customers, especially those who frequently use the delivery service. Some consumers might choose to make larger and less frequent purchases to reduce the impact of the new price on their budget.

For those looking to save on shipping costs, one option is to shop in physical stores, where this rate doesn't apply. However, the convenience of the home delivery service remains a key factor for many customers, especially for those with mobility difficulties.

Mercadona remains confident that its customers will value the quality and efficiency of its delivery service, despite the rate increase. The company emphasizes that this adjustment is necessary to maintain the sustainability of the service without compromising its speed and efficiency.

With this change, Mercadona reaffirms its commitment to continue offering a competitive and accessible service. Although the delivery price has increased, the company maintains its goal of facilitating shopping for its customers. To this end, it provides a comfortable, organized, and quality system.