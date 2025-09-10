We visit Isco Alarcón and Sara Sálamo's spectacular house in Madrid: it's pure luxury

The spectacular house in Madrid owned by Isco Alarcón and Sara Sálamo has made headlines again, and for good reason. The couple, who have recently gone through challenging times due to the footballer's injury at Real Betis Balompié, have showcased their home, which stands out for its luxury and exclusivity. This property, located in one of the most select areas of the capital, is a reflection of the comfortable lifestyle both of them lead.

Isco and Sara have turned their villa in La Moraleja into an enviable space, where design and comfort blend perfectly. Although many followers had seen some details on social media, it can now be confirmed that the house features spacious open areas and a garden with a large expanse. In addition, the pool and numerous decorative details add a unique touch of sophistication to this residence.

| Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat

Isco and Sara's villa stands out not only for its spaciousness but also for its exquisite decoration. Among the most striking elements are collector's furniture, such as a walnut wood console, and a large number of paintings that reflect the couple's artistic taste. The main living room connects directly to the garden, allowing natural light to flood the entire space, creating a welcoming atmosphere.

A look at the elegant home of Sara Sálamo and Isco Alarcón

Sara Sálamo, who married Isco last year after seven years together and three children, often shares corners of her home on social media. This has allowed her followers to discover details of the decoration and layout, which has increased interest in this luxury property. Without a doubt, the villa reflects both of their personalities and good taste.

| Instagram, @iscoalarcon

In addition, one of the details that stands out in the house is the dark parquet flooring that covers almost the entire home. This type of flooring brings an elegant and modern air, which is perfectly complemented by the luxurious rugs that adorn it in different areas. Thanks to this combination, the atmosphere becomes warm and sophisticated, reflecting Isco and Sara's style and careful personality.

Between comfort and exclusivity: the home of Isco Alarcón and Sara Sálamo in the best area of Madrid

It is also important to mention the economic value of a property in La Moraleja. This exclusive area of Madrid features very expensive homes, whose prices can easily exceed €5 million and even reach €10 million, depending on their characteristics. Isco and Sara's house, due to its size and finishes, is undoubtedly within that upper range.

The visit to Isco and Sara's house has confirmed that it is a luxury home in an exclusive area of Madrid, combining comfort and careful style. The couple have managed to create an ideal space for their family, which has also become the perfect refuge at this time when the footballer must recover.