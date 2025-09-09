Major announcement about Pedri and Ferran Torres: it's going to spark a lot of discussion

Pedri and Ferran Torres, two of the greatest prospects in Spanish soccer, have just become the center of attention. All this comes after an important announcement about them has been confirmed, which, without a doubt, is going to be widely discussed in the coming days.

Both footballers are currently two of the most high-profile players on the national and international scene. So much so that any information related to their personal lives or professional careers generates great anticipation among fans of this sport.

Now, Pedri and Ferran Torres have become two of the protagonists of the week after El Hormiguero announced their imminent visit. This event will take place next Thursday, September 11.

As the show's team has already confirmed, both footballers from Fútbol Club Barcelona will be responsible for closing the week with a very special interview.

Pedri and Ferran Torres's visit to El Hormiguero generates great anticipation

Thanks to their great media impact, the interview with Pedri and Ferran Torres on El Hormiguero promises to become one of the most talked-about topics of the week.

So much so that, even though this television appearance hasn't taken place yet, their presence on this prime-time show has already caused great anticipation among their fans.

The production team of El Hormiguero has decided to bet on two names that ignite passion in the world of soccer and attract millions of followers on social media. This choice is by no means accidental, since the start of the season is always a moment of great interest for fans.

This way, Pedri and Ferran Torres will arrive at Pablo Motos's set as representatives of Fútbol Club Barcelona, but also of the Spanish national team. Their dual status makes them role models both in the club sphere and on the international stage.

One of the most desired moments of their appearance is, without a doubt, the assessment they will make about the start of the 2025-2026 campaign. At that time, they will have the opportunity to share their impressions during these first weeks of competition.

In addition, Pedri and Ferran Torres will be able to reflect on the challenges that lie ahead in a season that is expected to be especially demanding. All this comes after, during the previous season, they won together with their teammates no less than three titles: La Liga, Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup.