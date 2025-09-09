Raphinha's son's beautiful name: it means 'generous' and it's very popular in Spain

Raphinha and his partner, Natalia Rodrigues, welcomed their first child on May 7, 2023. The couple decided to choose a name with a very special historical and cultural background, which has sparked the curiosity and admiration of their followers.

This name has been gaining popularity in recent years, and more and more parents are choosing it for their children. In addition, it has a meaning that connects with deep values and a rich cultural tradition, which makes it a very special option.

The beautiful Celtic name of Raphinha's son

The name chosen by Raphinha and Natalia for their son is Gael. It is a name that has been used for centuries and is still very popular in different regions, including Spain.

The name Gael comes from the Breton Judicael, which is formed from two words: "iud," meaning "lord," and "hael," which means "generous." Thus, Gael literally means "one who is generous."

This definition reflects valued qualities, such as nobility and kindness, characteristics that the parents undoubtedly seek to convey by choosing it for their son. Historically, Saint Gael or Saint Judicael was a king of Dumnonia and Brittany during the 7th century, known for his wisdom.

| @FCBarcelona_es

After years on the throne, he decided to abdicate to devote himself to religious life in a monastery in Brittany. From there, he preached and helped nearby communities. Because of his spiritual dedication and peacemaking work, he was canonized, and his feast day is celebrated on December 17.

A very popular name in Spain

In Spain, Gael has become an increasingly popular name over the past two decades. Although it is mainly used for boys, it has also been used as a feminine name.

In recent years, Gael has experienced significant growth, especially between 2000 and 2019, when it reached its peak popularity. Currently, in Spain there are 12,335 boys registered with this name, with an average age of six years.

| @FCBarcelona

The choice of Raphinha and Natalia for their son is not only a response to a trend, but also a connection to a name full of history. Gael symbolizes generosity and nobility, attributes that reflect the parents' desire to give their son a name with weight and meaning.

This name, in addition to being beautiful and easy to pronounce, connects with a millenary heritage full of history and tradition. It is also linked to human values that many families appreciate, which makes it a very special option for little Gael.