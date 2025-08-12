This is the little-known village where Gerard Piqué's grandparents are from: 1 hour from Barcelona

Gerard Piqué is one of the most recognized footballers of the last decade. World champion with Spain and a key piece for Barça for more than a decade, he hung up his boots in 2022. Since then, he divides his time between business, the Kings League, and public appearances.

His private life has also been at the center of attention. The separation from Shakira and the beginning of his relationship with Clara Chía kept him in the headlines for months.

| Europa Press

Amid controversies and projects, Piqué continues to visit key places from his personal history. Among them is Sant Guim de Freixenet, a small town in Lérida with great significance for him.

A young town with rural charm

Sant Guim de Freixenet is in the Segarra region. It barely exceeds 1,000 inhabitants and was formed at the end of the 19th century next to a train station. With only about 160 years of history, it keeps a peaceful and rural atmosphere, but is well connected with the rest of the region.

| Wikimedia Commons

This is the town of Gerard Piqué's grandparents, a place full of family memories. He spent part of his childhood there during vacations and still visits to see his family.

| Ajuntament de Sant Guim de Freixenet

In the center of the municipality, the Sagrat Cor church stands out, presiding over the main square and serving as a meeting point during celebrations. Nearby, historic buildings such as Cal Calafell and Cal Torreta rise, preserving the architectural style of the early 20th century.

| Wikimedia Commons

Another charming place is Plaça de la Font, an open space that hosts activities, markets, and neighborhood gatherings. The Sindicat Agrícola also deserves a visit, as it recalls the cooperative and agricultural past of the region. Walking through its streets is a way to get to know the peaceful life and identity of the town.

Gerard Piqué's visits

Gerard Piqué traveled to Lérida to watch the match between FC Andorra, the club of which he is president, and Europa. He took the opportunity to make a special stop in Sant Guim de Freixenet.

He coincided with the town's festivities and his presence did not go unnoticed. Many residents, especially young people, approached to ask for photos and greet him, to the point that the former footballer had to ask for calm in order to enjoy the moment.

This was not the first time he went to his town. In 2017, he went accompanied by Shakira and their children, in a more discreet visit. Three years earlier, he had also walked through its streets, in a relaxed and family atmosphere.

The sports tribute

Piqué's bond with the town has left a mark. At L’Estel School in Sant Guim de Freixenet, a Cruyff Court was inaugurated in his honor. These fields seek to promote sports, teamwork, and positive values among young people.

| Wikimedia Commons

The field has become a meeting point for children and teenagers. There, they train, play, and spend time with friends, strengthening the community life of the municipality.

Lina, Gerard Piqué's centenarian grandmother

One of Piqué's most endearing ties to Sant Guim is his grandmother Lina. At 100 years old, she lives in a nuns' residence in Cervera. Despite her age, she keeps a warm and cheerful character.

In January of this year, the program El Foraster visited the town and Quim Masferrer spoke with Lina. She said that, when Piqué visits her, they have to close the door because people crowd to see him.

Her words showed the affection that the town feels for the former player and the admiration he inspires. Lina, with her charm and vitality, has become a beloved figure both inside and outside Sant Guim de Freixenet.