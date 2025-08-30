This is the luxurious penthouse where Gerard Piqué lives: in Barcelona's most exclusive neighborhood

Gerard Piqué has gone from being Barça's center-back to a multifaceted entrepreneur. World and European champion with the national team, he was one of the most media-covered footballers of his generation. After his retirement, he hasn't stopped making headlines.

Today, he runs Kings League, a digital phenomenon that keeps him in the spotlight. At the same time, he drives business projects and keeps his presence in Barcelona's social life. His name remains associated with success and controversy.

That prominence is also reflected in his lifestyle. He owns three homes in Barcelona, although one stands out above the rest: his penthouse in the upper area, which has become his main residence.

Sarrià-Sant Gervasi: Exclusivity with calm

In the upper area of Barcelona, where traffic quiets down and facades face Collserola, there is a bubble of discretion. Tree-lined streets, select shops, and a residential rhythm far from mass tourism. That is where his choice makes sense.

We're talking about Sarrià-Sant Gervasi, the most expensive district in the city. Here, private schools, prestigious clinics, high-end restaurants, and immediate access to green areas coexist. It's the postcard of the most exclusive Barcelona, a symbol of discretion and luxury.

The data prove it. The average price of housing in the district exceeds €6,500/m² (about $670/sq. ft.[6,500 €/m²]), compared to €4,700/m² (about $485/sq. ft.[4,700 €/m²]) for the Barcelona average, according to Idealista. Living here means settling in the most elite neighborhood of the Catalan capital.

The district also keeps an identity shaped by its history. Sarrià was an independent municipality until 1921 and still keeps corners with a village feel. It's a mix of tradition and high economic level that enhances its appeal.

Whoever lives here seeks more than luxury. They seek security, privacy, and an environment with social prestige. It's the setting where the square foot comes at a high price because it offers what few neighborhoods can provide.

The most talked-about penthouse in the city

In this context is Gerard Piqué's penthouse. A home of about 5,400 sq. ft. (500 m²), valued at €4.5 million. It's distributed over three levels that combine family rooms, leisure spaces, and private areas.

The interior is spacious and modern. It includes a billiard room, several suites, and, according to Metrópoli Abierta, a small soccer field where he can train in private. It's a detail that sums up the owner's personality.

The common areas are designed for social life. Spacious living rooms, an open dining room, and a fully equipped kitchen allow for entertaining without giving up privacy.

The terrace is the jewel of the home. It features a private pool, chill-out area, and panoramic views over the city. It's an elevated oasis that makes the penthouse the most outstanding residence of the three the former footballer owns in Barcelona.

The home reflects the level of the area. Other penthouses in the district include gyms, saunas, or several private terraces, and Piqué's is no exception. It represents the literal and figurative pinnacle of luxury living in Barcelona.

A home that marks a new stage

More than a property, this penthouse is a statement of intent. He chooses to live at the very top, with plenty of space and amenities that balance his public schedule with private calm.

The contrast is clear: Piqué remains at the center of media debate, but he does so from the discretion of an exclusive neighborhood. There, he has found a refuge that combines luxury, silence, and views of all Barcelona.

It's the image of his new stage. A life marked by constant exposure, but also by the search for personal spaces. Nothing symbolizes it better than this penthouse at the top of the city.