Surprise for Isa Pantoja: her husband, Asraf Beno, makes the big family decision

Not even fifteen days have passed since the lives of Isa Pantoja and Asraf Beno took a radical turn with the arrival of their son Cairo. Isa Pantoja became a mother for the second time, although she already had experience with motherhood, this time everything has been completely different. For Asraf, Cairo has meant his first foray into fatherhood, and from the very first moment, he has shown excitement, dedication, and deep emotion about this new stage.

Let's remember that Isa Pantoja has experience as a mother because she had her first son, Alberto, at 18 years old. He is the result of her relationship with her ex, Alberto Isla. Asraf Beno has cared for and loved him as if he were his own.

| Instagram, @isapantojam

The couple have shared various moments on social media since the birth of the little one. Both have shown not only how happy they are, but also some of the difficulties they've faced in this process of adapting to life with a newborn.

Isa Pantoja and Asraf Beno have revealed through their social media what their first days as parents have been like

Isa has been especially honest when talking about how different this pregnancy has been compared to the first, both physically and emotionally. Despite the challenges, both have devoted themselves to preparing everything for Cairo's arrival, from the lovingly decorated room to the organization of the home.

| Instagram, asraf_beno

It is precisely this family growth that has led Asraf Beno to make a very important family decision that he wanted to share with all his followers. Beyond cribs, bottles, and diapers, the Ceuta-born model has taken the step of changing the family car.

Asraf Beno makes a big decision for the family he shares with Isa Pantoja

The vehicle they had been using until now no longer met the new needs of a family of four. Especially considering the number of items they have to take every time they go out with a baby, such as the stroller, diaper bag, and other belongings of little Cairo.

| Europa Press

"It was getting too small for us," Asraf Beno confessed in a recent post, proudly showing off the new acquisition: a more spacious, comfortable car adapted for this new stage as parents.

The decision, although practical, has been met with enthusiasm by their followers, who applaud the young man's maturity and commitment. This new step symbolizes not only an improvement in their daily lives, but also the solid bond they are building as a family.