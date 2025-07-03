Surprise on 'Pasapalabra': Rosa gets Manu to make the decision and everything takes a turn

In the latest episode of Pasapalabra, Rosa and Manu starred in one of the most exciting moments on the show. Both contestants have shown a level of knowledge and tension rarely seen, keeping neck and neck for much of the Rosco. The surprise came when Rosa, in an impeccable move, forced Manu to take a risk to keep his spot.

During the round, both Rosa and Manu faced a challenge that seemed almost impossible to overcome. Until that moment, neither had managed to string together a good streak, but the contestant completely turned the game around. In the final moments of her first turn, she answered ten consecutive questions correctly, setting the bar very high for Manu.

| Atresmedia

With this momentum, the challenger returned to "El Rosco" with renewed confidence, racking up a total of 22 correct answers. This result left Manu in a difficult situation, since he needed to get at least six letters right to avoid falling into the Blue Chair. The pressure on him intensified, as a single mistake could mean risking his continuity on the show.

Rosa puts Manu on the ropes, forcing him to make a decision in the Pasapalabra duel

Manu, aware of the crossroads he was in, decided to take a risk. However, he didn't manage to reach the necessary number and finished with 21 correct answers, two unanswered questions, and two mistakes. This outcome forced him to return to the Blue Chair, where he will have to defend his spot against a new challenger.

| Atresmedia, en.e-noticies.cat

The tension in the studio was palpable, while the audience showed a mix of surprise and restrained expectation. With this ending, the Madrid native put an end to the streak he had kept firmly until that moment, completely altering the dynamic of the duel. Without a doubt, it was an unexpected twist that marked a turning point in the competition.

After Rosa's move, Manu experiences an unexpected twist in Pasapalabra

Meanwhile, Rosa showed great confidence and knew how to seize the moment to make a statement. Her performance was key for Manu to make a difficult decision, proving that the combination of knowledge and determination can change the course of the confrontation. Thanks to her impeccable performance, she managed to put her rival in trouble and consolidate her position on the show.

In short, this latest episode of Pasapalabra made it clear that the competition is fiercer than ever. Rosa excelled brightly and put Manu on the ropes, who will now have to play all his cards to avoid losing his place. Excitement is guaranteed in the upcoming episodes and viewers are eagerly awaiting the outcome of the next battle.