No one expected this from Mario Vaquerizo and Alaska: they're taking the next step after 8 years

Eight years have passed since the world of fashion and Spanish culture mourned the death of David Delfín. His groundbreaking style, artistic sensitivity, and forward-thinking vision made him one of the country's most iconic designers. He died in 2017 at the age of 46 due to three brain tumors, and his legacy still resonates on runways, in museums, and in the memories of those who admired him.

RTVE has wanted to pay tribute to him worthy of his stature and is already working on a very special documentary. This project promises to recover not only the aesthetics but also the soul of the Málaga-born creator, exploring his personal story, his professional career, and the impact he had on Spanish pop culture. It is an ambitious production, mixing unpublished archive material, close testimonies, and an intimate look at one of the most unique artists of his generation.

| Instagram, @alaskaoficial

No one expected Alaska and Mario Vaquerizo to participate in this documentary. The couple, so closely linked to underground culture and the most alternative artistic movements, have stepped forward to pay tribute to their friend and fellow performer. Their involvement has surprised many because they had been away from such intimate and personal productions for some time.

Their presence in this project marks a turning point after years without directly engaging in such emotionally charged tributes. Although both have always shown their admiration for David Delfín, their active participation in the documentary was an unknown. Now, their testimony will provide a different and deeply close perspective on who the designer really was.

No one expected what Alaska and Mario Vaquerizo did

Alaska and Mario shared many important moments with David, both on and off the stage. The three moved in the same artistic circles, shared a vision of art as provocation and freedom, and kept a relationship that went beyond mere professional admiration. That's why their words will have special value within the story RTVE is preparing.

| Telecinco

The production will focus on reconstructing David Delfín's story through those who knew him best. Artists, models, designers, and close friends will form part of a choral mosaic that will try to capture his essence. It will be a kind of audiovisual love letter to a man who broke the mold and who, even today, continues to influence new generations of creators.

The announcement has been received with enthusiasm on social media and in cultural circles, where many believe this documentary was necessary. Delfín's figure had been waiting for years for an in-depth recognition that would give space to his contradictions, his talent, and his shadows. Meanwhile, the involvement of such well-known figures as Alaska and Mario guarantees that this tribute will have the resonance it deserves.

Mario Vaquerizo has committed to the idea

David Delfín not only revolutionized fashion, but he was also a political, aesthetic, and emotional figure. His shows were full of symbols, his designs spoke of identity, gender, and rebellion, and his life was an example of how to break rules without losing authenticity. In a country where being different is sometimes difficult, he managed to be heard, admired, and respected.

| Mediaset

His premature death left a void that is hard to fill, both personally and artistically. That's why this documentary will not only be a review of his career, but also an exercise in collective memory. It is a way of telling him that he is still present, that his influence has not faded, and that his way of understanding art is still alive.

The premiere doesn't have a confirmed date yet, but it is expected to arrive in the coming months. Expectations are high, especially because of the unpublished testimonies that will be collected. Although there will be room for nostalgia, everything suggests that it will be a vital, free, and committed story, just like David Delfín was.

The step taken by Alaska and Mario Vaquerizo, unexpected but deeply symbolic, shows the importance of this project. It is not just a documentary: it is an act of love, friendship, and vindication. Eight years later, the name David Delfín will once again be heard with the same strength as always, and it will be thanks to those who have never forgotten him.