Neymar's private jet and his girlfriend outrage half of Spain for a major reason

Neymar's arrival in Saudi Arabia has hardly gone unnoticed, not just because of his multi-million euro signing. The Brazilian footballer has been at the center of a controversy that has outraged thousands of people in Spain. He and his girlfriend traveled on a private plane that has been the subject of numerous criticisms on social media.

Many people have wondered why a simple trip between two cities has caused so much controversy. At first glance, it might seem like just another trip in the world of soccer and high-profile signings. However, the type of plane and the impact it has had on the environment have sparked a strong public reaction.

| Instagram, @brunabiancardi

The outrage has grown as details about the plane used have come to light, which was not exactly a typical private jet. Neymar arrived in Riyadh aboard a Boeing 747-400, a model designed to carry up to 344 passengers. He and his girlfriend were the only occupants, accompanied only by the crew.

Neymar's journey: extreme luxury with high environmental cost

This plane, part of Saudi prince Al-Waleed bin Talal's fleet, has been used as a symbol of power by Al-Hilal. With this choice, they wanted to show the magnitude of the signing and the financial muscle of the Saudi league. Nevertheless, the ostentation has had media consequences beyond sports.

The flight, which lasted about six hours between Paris and Riyadh, had an environmental cost that is difficult to justify. According to physicist and statistician Alejandro Cencerrado, it caused emissions of 507,063 lbs. (230,000 kg) of CO₂. This figure is equivalent to what an average person pollutes in more than 30 years.

Additionally, Cencerrado explained that if Neymar had traveled on a traditional private jet, the damage would have been 20 times less. Even in that case, the trip would have produced 26,455 lbs. (12,000 kg) of CO₂, a figure that is already high in itself. Therefore, choosing the Jumbo Jet has exponentially multiplied the impact.

Neymar's aerial ostentation worsens his image before public opinion

This has not been an isolated case, since Neymar has shown on more than one occasion his preference for private air transport. However, the plane he used this time was not the usual one, but a much more polluting and luxurious one. That is precisely what has sparked the outrage.

The Boeing 747-400 model was previously operated by Air China and has an estimated value of 500 million euros. Each hour of flight costs approximately 23,000 euros, making this trip an unnecessary luxury. In the midst of a climate crisis, many people have considered the trip a provocation.

The criticisms have not been limited to the environmental impact, but also to the footballer's lack of sensitivity. In Spain, numerous users have expressed their rejection on social media, pointing out that Neymar has not shown any responsibility. The fact that his partner accompanied him in this display of ostentation has reinforced the image of disconnection from reality.

The real impact of private flights

All this has reinforced the image of a footballer who doesn't take into account the impact of his decisions off the field. At a time when the use of private planes is under scrutiny for their enormous carbon footprint, his flight has been interpreted as a symbol of irresponsibility. Many experts remind people that these flights pollute between five and 14 times more per passenger than commercial ones.

To make matters worse, according to a report by the Institute for Policy Studies, private jet owners barely contribute to the maintenance of the air system. They pay only 2% in fees and taxes, despite their high impact. In short, Neymar has reopened the debate about extreme luxury, privileges, and the cost that entails for the planet.