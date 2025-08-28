The African dish Nico Williams eats almost every day will leave you amazed.

Nico Williams, the young talent from Athletic Club, has caused surprise by revealing which African dish he eats almost daily to keep in shape and energized. Although many might expect a typical athlete's diet, he has confessed that his choice goes far beyond the usual. This special food, tied to his roots, plays an essential role in his performance and well-being.

The dish in question is Fufu, a traditional African preparation that has become popular in several countries on the continent. Nico has shared in interviews that this dish is his favorite for recharging energy, especially before important matches. His regular consumption reflects not only a nutritional decision but also a deep connection with his cultural heritage.

Fufu is made mainly with starches such as cassava or ripe plantain, which are boiled and mashed until a homogeneous paste is obtained. At first glance, it might look like a thick purée, but its traditional way of being eaten with the hands adds a very particular cultural dimension. This sensory experience is an essential part of its value and tradition.

More than a meal: the bond that unites Nico Williams with his family

This dish, originally from Ghana, is not only popular there but also in other regions of Africa, adapting to local ingredients and tastes. In the Williams family, Fufu is usually served with a chicken stew, a combination that is especially tasty. The combination is nutritious and delicious, perfect for an elite footballer.

Beyond its physical benefits, Nico has explained that Fufu has a special meaning for him. It is a tangible link to his Ghanaian roots and to his family, especially his mother, who is in charge of preparing it. "My mother makes it and it's really good for me before matches," he has commented.

The importance of the dish goes beyond gastronomy and becomes an essential element in the daily life of Nico and his brother Iñaki. In family videos, they can be seen enjoying this delicacy, thus integrating their culture into an environment as different as Spain. This cultural bond strengthens their identity and brings balance to their professional and personal lives.

The nutritional secret behind Nico Williams's performance

From a nutritional point of view, Fufu is an excellent source of complex carbohydrates, which release energy in a sustained way, ideal for keeping performance during soccer matches. The chicken stew that accompanies it adds proteins and other key nutrients for muscle recovery. This diet based on African traditions is revealed as a well-kept secret behind Nico Williams's success.

This way, the dish that Nico Williams eats almost every day not only surprises because of its origin and flavor, but also because of everything it represents for the footballer. It is a food that nourishes his body, but also his spirit and his connection with his African origins. That's why Fufu goes beyond simple nourishment and becomes an essential symbol of his identity and legacy.