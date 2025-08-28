Daniela and Martina, Luís Figo's daughters, confirm what many had been suspecting

Daniela and Martina, the daughters of former Portuguese footballer Luís Figo and Swedish model Helen Sviden, have attracted attention during their recent vacations in Portugal and the Costa del Sol. Their public appearances and the photos they've shared on social media have caused multiple comments and speculations. What these young women have revealed has made it clear that there's something important many already suspected about them.

Finally, Daniela and Martina have confirmed their interest in fashion and their intention to pursue a professional career in this world. Both have shown, in different posts, that their style choices aren't casual, but rather part of a creative and well-defined personality. Their summer looks have served as the perfect showcase to prove it.

Each one has chosen a different way of understanding fashion, but they share the ability to make the most of basic garments without giving up current trends. That combination of simplicity and personal style has drawn the attention of followers and specialized media. It's not just about clothing, but a statement of intent about their future.

Martina, daughter of Luís Figo, chooses a very different style from her sister: prints and bright colors

In Martina's case, her style stands out for the use of fresh and vibrant garments that convey youth and dynamism. In one of her posts, she was seen wearing an electric blue bikini with thin straps and high-waisted bottoms, a simple and floral design, but full of vitality. To complete the look, she added dark sunglasses and a checkered hat, details that reinforce her casual vibe.

Martina has also opted for more elaborate outfits, such as a long dress from the brand Babbaki, made of cotton using the craft-made blockprint technique. The design, with puffed sleeves, a neckline with cutouts, and a ruched back, gave a romantic and sophisticated air. Combined with flat sandals and natural hair, she reflected a style that fits perfectly with the vacation atmosphere.

Daniela prefers neutral colors and fashion without excess

Meanwhile, Daniela has preferred more minimalist looks, which convey sobriety and elegance. In a recent appearance, she wore a black strapless top with a navy blue printed skirt, paired with black flat sandals and a small wicker bag. This outfit has shown that less is more when it comes to making a statement with discretion.

She also wore a classic white bikini, with a triangle top and adjustable tie bottoms. This simple and timeless choice is very flattering as it highlights the tan and keeps a sophisticated air. Daniela has made it clear that fashion can be practical and elegant at the same time, without the need for excess.

With these choices, Daniela and Martina have confirmed what many suspected, which is that their path seems to be oriented toward fashion. One with a more colorful and youthful style, the other more sober and classic, but both with the same conviction that clothing is a form of expression. Luís Figo's daughters don't just consume fashion, but want to be active participants in that universe.