Leo Messi's new hotel in Cádiz has a price that shocks his fans

The opening of the hotel linked to Leo Messi in Cádiz has caused great excitement among his fans and luxury tourism enthusiasts. Since news of its inauguration broke, many have been eager to learn more details about this exclusive establishment. However, what has surprised people the most has been the price of staying at this hotel, which has left more than a few people speechless.

Far from being just any hotel, MIM Sotogrande is a five-star property located in Puerto de Sotogrande, overlooking the Mediterranean and the Strait of Gibraltar. The prices, which have been revealed, are around €370 ($400) per night for two people, a figure that may seem high. Nevertheless, it is important to keep in mind that this is a luxury hotel offering a unique experience, with exclusive services and a carefully designed atmosphere.

In fact, the rooms can reach over €500 ($540), while the suites, including the famous Suite Leo Messi, are even higher. The suites have rates ranging from €600 ($650) to €1,400 ($1,510) per night. Although these prices may seem very high for the general public, they are common in hotels of this category, in addition to the added value of being linked to a global figure like Messi.

An exclusive spot with Leo Messi's personal touch

The hotel has been renovated and managed by Majestic Hotel Group, and it has become a benchmark in the Cádiz area after replacing the former Club Marítimo de Sotogrande. Interior designer Luis Bustamante has been responsible for giving an elegant, Mediterranean feel to the 45 rooms. He has also incorporated numerous nods to Messi, such as bathrobes with his number and a Ballon d'Or displayed in the lobby.

Additionally, the hotel features two dining spaces. Hincha, the main restaurant led by Michelin-starred chef Nandu Jubany, offers creative cuisine based on local products and Messi's favorite dishes. Meanwhile, Tribuna, next to the pool, is a more casual restaurant, ideal for sharing and enjoying signature cocktails.

Leo Messi's hotel vision makes a strong impression on the Costa del Sol

The MIM chain, the result of a collaboration between Messi and Majestic Hotel Group, began in 2017 in Sitges and has since grown to include six hotels in exclusive destinations. MIM Sotogrande thus positions itself as a high-end accommodation for those seeking a premium experience and who are willing to pay for it.

This way, although the price of the rooms at this hotel may seem high for many visitors, it is in line with the luxury, exclusivity, and quality it offers. For fans and travelers who wish to experience something connected to Leo Messi, this hotel represents a unique opportunity. In addition, its privileged location and premium services establish MIM Sotogrande as a benchmark for high-end tourism on the Costa del Sol.