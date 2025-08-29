The unusual food Piqué can't stop eating since he broke up with Shakira

Since Gerard Piqué announced his retirement from professional soccer, his life has undergone numerous changes both personally and physically. The recent separation from Shakira and his new relationship have been part of this transformation that has captured public attention. However, among all these changes, a curious detail related to his diet stands out and hasn't gone unnoticed.

Despite having left behind high-intensity training, Piqué has kept a firm commitment to a balanced and healthy diet. It has surprised many that, since he ended his relationship with the Colombian singer, there is one particular food that continues to be a regular on his table. This aspect shows how, beyond the change of scenery, his eating routine remains an important pillar in his daily life.

| Europa Press

Among his six daily meals, what has stood out the most is that, to get energy, he has continued to include fruits and vegetables in all of them. According to reports, he always dresses his vegetables with olive oil, and this habit has become almost a non-negotiable custom. In addition, Gerard Piqué has followed a balanced and strict diet that respects very specific proportions, with 15% protein, 60% carbohydrates, and 30% fat.

The balanced diet that helps Piqué stay active

Far from being a random choice, it is a very effective combination for those who seek energy without resorting to heavy foods. Although his lifestyle is no longer that of an active footballer, he has shown that his commitment to health remains intact. Fresh fruits and dressed vegetables are not only part of his meals, but they are often the first course of his day.

| Europa Press

In addition to these light options, the former footballer has included dairy, eggs, whole wheat bread, and chicken Caesar salad in his regular meals. Pasta also appears on his menu frequently as the main source of carbohydrates. This eating structure has allowed him to keep active and energetic despite the change of pace that comes with leaving elite sports.

Piqué keeps his healthy habit after the breakup with Shakira

It is clear that this is not simply a trendy diet, but a way of life. Gerard Piqué has adapted his diet to his new routine, without giving up the pillars that gave him performance for years. Among all those foods, fruits and vegetables along with olive oil have remained the most consistent since he ended his relationship with the singer.

His consistency in this aspect seems to be a metaphor for this new stage, more balanced, more stable, and focused on personal well-being. While his ex-partner has chosen to express herself publicly through music, he has chosen discretion, moderate exercise, and good food. Although it may seem like a minor detail, that simple food is now one of his most repeated gestures.