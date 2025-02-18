From West to East: Meteorologists Warn of Rain in All These Catalan Regions

Meteorologists have warned about a significant change in weather conditions in Catalonia for the coming days. As the week progresses, news related to the weather in Catalonia will gain momentum. Ultimately, the stability of recent days will give way to a rainy, windy, and snowy context in the Pyrenees.

According to experts, next Saturday the arrival of a disturbance is expected to move from west to east, bringing rain and, in higher areas, snowfalls. The phenomenon, which is already developing in the Atlantic, is expected to enter the Iberian Peninsula during the early hours of Saturday. As meteorologists have advanced, the front will move from the west coast toward the interior.

Affecting various counties of the region as the day progresses. The rains, which will initially be light in areas closest to the sea, will intensify as the system moves inland. Especially in the interior and northern counties.

A Front Loaded with Rain and Snow

One of the most notable features of this episode will be the appearance of snow in the Pyrenees. In the highest peaks, snowfalls will occur from about 4,921 ft. (1,500 meters). This could generate some instability on the roads and affect mountain activities.

Although it is a front and not a very deep low-pressure system, meteorologists warn that cold conditions could have effects. This is due to the presence of cold air in the upper layers of the atmosphere, which can lead to intense snowfalls in a short period of time. The heaviest rains are expected in the interior counties of Catalonia.

Such as Segarra, Anoia, Osona, and Berguedà, where up to 0.79 inches (20 liters per square meter) could accumulate in just a few hours. Meanwhile, the coastal areas of Barcelona and Tarragona will experience lighter precipitation. Although it is also expected that the weather will remain cloudy and rainy for much of the day.

Winter Still Has Much to Say

The truth is that this upcoming rainy episode will change the dry landscape of recent weeks in Catalonia. As for temperatures, a notable drop in thermometers is expected. Especially in the Pyrenees, where lows could fall below zero degrees.

Nevertheless, the front will weaken as Sunday progresses, with an improvement in weather conditions. However, Saturday is shaping up to be a day of widespread rain throughout the territory.