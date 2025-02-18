Watch Out for Thursday: Roberto Brasero Warns of the Biggest Change of the Week

This Tuesday's weather will be marked by an increase in cloudiness in much of the country, warns Roberto Brasero. The clouds will move in from the west, bringing some light rain that will first reach the Canary Islands. "Watch out because some may be intense, with storms and strong gusts of wind," the meteorologist has warned.

Throughout the day, the precipitation will also move into the peninsula, especially affecting Huelva, Cádiz, and Seville. The most notable precipitation will arrive mainly in the afternoon and will also extend to Extremadura and the south of Castilla y León. In the rest of the western peninsula, cloudy skies will prevail, with fog in the Balearic Islands and Catalonia.

Changes Will Begin on Thursday, Roberto Brasero Points Out

Wednesday will continue with a similar situation, although with less rain. There will be some instability in the southern peninsula, where scattered showers could occur, as well as some rain in Galicia. However, the general trend will be toward partly cloudy skies and increasingly clear skies.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press, Atresmedia

The first signs of a somewhat more notable change will be on Thursday, although the early hours will remain calm. During the central hours of the day, thermometers will show more than 59°F (15°C) in many areas of the country. It could even exceed 68°F (20°C) in the Cantabrian region and in the central and southern peninsula.

However, the stable weather will last only a few hours because "the skies will gradually cloud over due to the approach of a new front," Roberto Brasero has pointed out. It will be the beginning of the change in trend, with the arrival of more humidity and an increase in cloudiness, especially in the western peninsula. Also in the Mediterranean, where some light and scattered rain could occur.

Pay Close Attention to What Will Happen Starting Friday

Friday will mark the arrival of a front associated with a new Atlantic storm, which will bring overcast skies and rain. These will mainly affect much of the north, but also the west and central peninsula. "The rain could be abundant in Galicia," Roberto Brasero has warned.

| Pexels de Snapwire, Atresmedia, Alla Zbitnieva de Изображения пользователя, en.e-noticies.cat

In any case, it seems that the precipitation will not yet reach the east or the Balearic Islands. The temperatures, although they will drop, will remain mild, with snow only in mountainous areas. During Saturday and Sunday, the front will move eastward and bring rain to wide areas of the territory.

However, in the last hours of Sunday, the sun will return in many regions. Nevertheless, the temperature drop will be significant, with temperatures more in line with the time of year. All this will serve, Roberto Brasero acknowledges, to leave behind the spring-like values of recent days.