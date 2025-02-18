There Is Already a Date: This Day Snow Will Return and Many Inches Will Accumulate in Catalonia

The long-awaited return of snow to Catalonia already has a confirmed date. According to experts, winter isn't over yet and it seems that in a few days the Pyrenees will be covered in white again. The arrival of snow will be the result of a new cold front that will drive a significant change in weather conditions.

Thus, everything points to a snow episode arriving on Saturday that will affect several areas in the north of the region. According to prediction models, the passage of this system will bring an increase in cloudiness and the onset of precipitation. In this sense, in the northernmost areas of Catalonia, it will translate into snow.

Specifically, snow will accumulate starting at 5,906 ft. (1,800 meters) of altitude, although the snow level could vary depending on the intensity of the front. In fact, it is expected that in its most active phase, the snow level will be around 6,562 ft. (2,000 meters). This means that the snowfalls will affect the highest areas of the Pyrenees, such as La Molina, Baqueira-Beret, or the Alt Pirineu Natural Park.

How the Snowfalls Will Be

An important feature of this episode is the combination of south and southwest winds. All this will cause the snow to be wetter and heavier in the first hours. This will make accumulation difficult at lower altitudes and cause the snow to fall with less intensity at higher levels initially.

However, as the front advances and the wind direction changes to the northwest, the snow level will drop. It will then accumulate easily in the highest areas of the Pyrenees. Although the outlook may change in the coming days, everything indicates that the snow accumulation could reach several centimeters.

Experts place special emphasis on the area of La Molina, one of the most emblematic ski points in Catalonia. In fact, meteorologists at the station have already indicated that the joint probability forecast suggests a snowfall that could leave significant accumulations. However, it should be noted that the forecast could change in the coming days.

We Must Closely Monitor the Evolution of the Maps

Therefore, more specific forecasts will be available as the weekend approaches. Additionally, experts warn that variability in the snow level and accumulation could depend on the exact evolution of the atmospheric system. In any case, next Saturday marks the return of snow to Catalonia, and winter sports enthusiasts are already alert to the evolution of this front.

Without a doubt, everything points to a white blanket being left in the Pyrenees just before the arrival of the last week of February. This was the news many were waiting for and it seems that it is getting closer to coming true. It's winter and it's time to enjoy the snow and cold, and February is perfect for doing so.