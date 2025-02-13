'Until February 22': Blow from Meteorologists to All of Catalonia for These Days

February is proving to be a particularly changeable month in Catalonia in terms of weather. In just a few weeks, almost all the typical winter weather phenomena have been observed. Some of the most significant snowfalls of the year have arrived, and it has rained heavily.

The wind has also blown intensely. All of this under the watchful eyes of experts who continue to want to know more. Especially about what will happen in a few days, to be able to predict and know what weather and trends will be recorded.

Although the desire to know more is great, everyone knows that the level of reliability is low. That is, no matter how much the models predict, in the end, everything can change in a matter of hours. Hence, they continue to recommend closely analyzing the evolution of the days and, therefore, the maps.

| Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat

The Return of the Rains Will Have to Wait

One of the most anticipated phenomena in Catalonia for months is rain. It is necessary for it to rain, and both the rivers, reservoirs, and forests are waiting for it. However, it seems that Catalonia will still have to wait a little longer to record rainy days again.

At least that's what some experts explain, who don't forecast the arrival of new showers until well into next week. Specifically, until February 22, that is, the weekend of the last week of the month. There are many days to fill the bag of uncertainty, although, in this case, they usually get it right.

Rain doesn't arrive so easily, and the forecast models usually don't fail in this regard. If rain is not expected, it is most likely that Catalonia will spend a week with umbrellas stored away. However, from this day on, things could change a bit and provide a respite in the region.

| Europa Press

A More Positive Situation in the North

It will not rain at the beginning of next week in Catalonia. However, the Pyrenees once again show themselves as the exception. In points in the north of the country, some precipitation could fall, even in the form of snow.

That said, it will be from 6,233 ft. (1,900 meters) of altitude where the first flakes could fall. Meanwhile, in the rest of the regions, there will be clouds with variable skies, but above all, tranquility. In short, those who love good weather will be able to enjoy the pleasant conditions.