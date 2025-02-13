New 90-Degree Turn in Weather in Catalonia in the Coming Hours: 'Tomorrow...'

The weather continues to be marked by significant instability in Catalonia. After a day of heavy rains in different parts of the region, now a new change arrives. It will be especially noticeable starting Friday in much of the Catalan counties.

Temperatures will register a slight rise that will make the weather much more pleasant. The mercury will rise compared to this Thursday, and the atmosphere will give a respite. However, experts warn that some precipitation may still fall in the northernmost areas.

This will be the case in the Western Pyrenees, where the snow level is expected to be around 6,561 ft. (2,000 meters) of altitude. The snowfalls will not be very heavy or intense, but they will continue to mark the winter trend of recent days. In the rest of the country, sun, some light clouds, and rising temperatures.

The Weather Keeps Changing in Catalonia

The weather in Catalonia seems like a new episode of a movie every day. What is rain and cold today can be sun and good temperatures tomorrow. Something like this seems to continue happening throughout the week.

At least that's what Meteocat has confirmed. Experts point out that after a rainy Wednesday, this Thursday will be sunny and windy. The tramontana will blow in Girona and the mistral on the southern coast of Catalonia.

In the rest of the country, there will be clouds in inland areas, and the sun will join the party to dry the recorded humidity. However, what stands out the most is the rise in temperatures that will occur this Friday. The weather will be pleasant, and it will be possible to enjoy long periods of sun and outdoor activities, especially on the coast.

The Rains Will Wait a Few More Days

Despite the rains of recent hours, many experts consider them insufficient. In fact, in the short term, no other precipitation episodes are expected, so the lack of water will continue. Nevertheless, hopes are pinned on this second half of February.

Forecasts indicate that instability will return to much of Catalonia. Meanwhile, it will be time to enjoy the sunny days and good weather. All this without forgetting that coats will still be necessary, as there is still a lot of winter left.