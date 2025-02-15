'Most Likely': AEMET, Firm About What Will Happen in Spain From Now On

AEMET has shared its weather forecast for the coming weeks in Spain, sparking the curiosity of many. Although these types of long-term forecasts always carry a lot of uncertainty, it indicates a clear trend. After weeks in which it has neither rained nor snowed consistently, the change could come to Spain.

According to the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), instability could return in a big way to our country. However, if this prediction is finally fulfilled, most of the precipitation would be in the form of rain. And, along with the rains, the air that would reach us would be milder, keeping the snow level quite high.

| Europa Press, eltiempo.es, en.e-noticies.cat

A Week That Could Be Very Rainy, According to AEMET

Specifically, this coming week, from February 17 to 23, it seems that the arrival of Atlantic storms could continue. Although there are many doubts about it, AEMET's forecast indicates more humidity in most of the Iberian Peninsula. "The most likely scenario is the continued arrival of humid masses," they warn.

Meanwhile, temperature anomalies predict a warmer than usual environment throughout Spain, with values above average. The rains would be more frequent than usual, especially in northwestern areas such as Galicia, Castilla y León, and northern Extremadura. In fact, it is expected that there the rains could be intense and persistent.

| AEMET

Many More Doubts About the Last Week of February

It must be said that for the week from February 24 to March 2, meteorologists have greater doubts. AEMET doesn't rule out that the atmospheric regime will continue the same, with mild winds and rains on the Atlantic front. The temperature forecast also suggests that a warmer environment would continue, especially in the eastern half of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands.

Despite the uncertainty, the arrival of storms from the Atlantic is expected to continue. All this with humid days in several regions and temperatures that will remain above the typical values for this time of year. AEMET also highlights that these types of forecasts are more complicated to make in the long term, so it urges following their updates.

Reviewing the state of the maps as the days approach is the best way to ensure accuracy in the prediction. In any case, this type of analysis gives the population an idea of the weather to come. Even so, it is necessary to emphasize that any type of forecast several days or even weeks in advance can change at any time.

| Europa Press

Spain Is Going Through a Busy February

The late February forecast comes after days of quite a bit of meteorological activity. An example has been the showers that have fallen throughout this past week. The instability has swept across the peninsula, leaving significant precipitation in several areas of our country.

Similarly, it is worth highlighting the snowfalls recorded last weekend. The ski resorts received thousands of skiers eager to take advantage of every new inch of fallen snow. Now, with this new forecast, it is clear that winter continues, albeit with unusual nuances.