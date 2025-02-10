Surprise for Catalan Meteorologists: 180-Degree Turn Starting This Day

February arrived two weeks ago to fill the calendar with meteorological surprises. It seems that throughout the weeks of the shortest month of the year, a bit of everything will happen. So far, it has already been observed that in just a few days, it can be sunny, windy, rainy, and even snowy.

Well, this is just the beginning. Meanwhile, some experts are already focused on what's to come. Far from stabilizing, the weather seems to have a lot of rain and snow still to fall.

All of this will be due to the arrival of new fronts that will enhance the instability of recent days. Initially, the changes will come in two phases. The first, around February 19.

| Europa Press, Getty Images

A Weather Change with Rain in Sight

It will be then when there is a high probability of a rainstorm reaching Catalonia. According to forecasts, it could rain heavily in much of the country, leaving a mostly wet outlook. But it won't end here, and the weather will still have surprises in store.

This time, a new cold front will appear starting February 23. With it, new snowfalls could occur at really low altitudes. In fact, experts are talking about sea level, so the forecasts are promising.

Even so, everything is yet to be confirmed, and caution remains the best recommendation. Models suggest that rain, snow, and cold could make a comeback in a few days. But it's better not to get ahead and wait to see if the forecast changes or not.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Billion Photos, Snapwire

Winter Isn't Ready to Leave

It's normal for it to be cold in the middle of February. In fact, this month of the year always pairs with January to offer the coldest scenarios. Along with the traditional week of the bearded ones in January, the last week of February is also usually especially cold.

So it seems that everything is happening again, and the cyclical wheel of time is committed to extending winter. Everything points to the rain returning and the snow freezing the landscapes once more. Even so, once again, it's time to wait and closely follow the updates.