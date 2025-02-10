Cold Water from Meteocat on the Rain in Catalonia in the Coming Hours

Catalonia has started a new week and everyone is wondering if it will rain or, on the contrary, if the weather will be good. The truth is that next weekend we had a bit of everything: rain and even heavy snowfalls. But everything seems to have changed this Monday morning.

The first thing that caught attention about the weather in Catalonia is that it hasn't been as cold. The morning has been much milder than last Sunday. Temperatures have been a few degrees higher than yesterday, and the wind chill has been pleasant.

Only a few points in the Pyrenees woke up below zero. An example is Boí, at one degree below zero, and other points like Tossa d'Alp. Beyond these high mountain areas, the rest have been spared from frost.

| Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat, Getty Images

Weather That Won't Bring as Much Rain as Some Would Like

As the day progresses, the weather won't change much. The greatest instability will continue to be concentrated in the highest points of the country. Especially in the Western Pyrenees, where some snowfalls could continue.

Specifically, experts talk about a snow level of about 6,561 ft. (2,000 meters) in altitude in the afternoon. Even so, they emphasize that the precipitation will be light and won't accumulate significant thickness. Regarding the rain in the rest of the region, there will also be some news, although not too much.

In this regard, it is expected that it might rain in Ponent and some points in the interior of Catalonia. However, the rain across the territory will be light and "disconnected." There will be quite a few clouds in much of the country throughout the afternoon, but without releasing water.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Getty Images de AnastasiyaShiler

Meteocat Confirms the Forecast for the Coming Days

In the same vein, Meteocat has confirmed that the day of rain will be very weak. "There will be some timid precipitation," they assure. Even so, they advance that cloudiness will be predominant in most regions.

The outlook won't change much for Tuesday. The rains want to wait a little longer, and for now, precipitation won't be the absolute protagonist of the week. In any case, instability will be the general trend, so it's better to always have an umbrella ready.