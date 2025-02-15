Surprise in Catalonia: Francesc Mauri Confirms a 90º Turn with the Weather Today

Catalonia will experience a 90° shift in its weather conditions next weekend. Francesc Mauri, a renowned meteorologist from TV3, has announced it.

Despite being in the middle of February, when a completely winter climate should be usual, attention because everything changes. next weekend it seems there will be a notable shift in the weather in Catalonia that many were waiting for.

| Meteocat, TV3, en.e-noticies.cat, Netfalls

Francesc Mauri Confirms the Goodbye to Winter Cold

After days marked by winter cold, a gradual rise in temperatures is expected. According to Francesc Mauri, "we have a weekend that brings us a slight increase in temperature that could be more evident on Sunday." This change will allow spring to arrive early, at least a little, leaving behind frosts and cold in lower altitude areas.

Although this Saturday started with a sky between partly and very cloudy during the morning. Especially in the Central Depression, the Ebro Lands and points of the coast and pre-coast. However, as the day progresses, the cloudiness will tend to decrease, with sunny intervals in much of the territory.

At night, it is likely that cloudiness will increase again in the same areas. In the rest of Catalonia, the sky will be slightly cloudy, with the occasional passage of high clouds. This is how temperatures will experience a slight rise.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press, TV3

Sunday, Spring Weather and No Rain

An increase in the highs that will be even more evident on Sunday. As Francesc Mauri and Meteocat have advanced, a notable increase in temperatures is expected, which could be moderately or significantly higher. Although the sky, in some areas of Catalonia, could be partly or very cloudy, like on Saturday.

Additionally, there will be the presence of low clouds on the coast, more abundant during the early morning and again at dusk, as well as low stratus in the Central Depression that will decrease from mid-morning. Despite the cloudiness, the environment will be warmer.

Rain will not make an appearance either, at least not significantly. Francesc Mauri has assured that despite the presence of clouds, abundant precipitation is not expected during the weekend.

| Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat, TV3

"In short, calm weather, which doesn't quite decide on a radiant sun but doesn't bring us any disturbance, neither weak nor active," says the meteorologist. This atmospheric stability will allow for pleasant days. Although with cloudy intervals in some regions, especially in the south of Catalonia.

According to current forecasts, the trend of spring temperatures could continue during the next week. Spring seems to have arrived early in Catalonia, offering a respite to many in the middle of winter.

However, one should never be complacent. Although for now temperatures won't be low, winter cold and frosts could be just around the corner.