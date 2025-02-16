Mario Picazo's Cold Shower for Today: It Arrives from the North and Will Be Noticed

Mario Picazo already announced on Friday that the weekend weather would be more "spring-like". So far, his forecast has been spot on. High pressure systems have fully settled over the peninsula, maintaining stable and mild weather in most of Spain.

However, this Sunday the outlook begins to change a bit. Mario Picazo has warned that we are not talking about a change that will affect the entire country. But there are some regions that will notice the arrival of cooler air, which will lower the temperatures and reduce the mild atmosphere.

This Sunday, a front will brush the peninsula, bringing some precipitation and, above all, cold air from the northwest. This means that temperatures will start to drop and the atmosphere will become much cooler. However, the clouds and air will prevent severe frosts in most of the country, so we are not talking about extreme cold.

| eltiempo.es, Instagram, @mpicazo, en.e-noticies.cat

Mario Picazo Confirms a Drop in Temperatures in Some Areas

According to meteorologist Mario Picazo, the atmosphere will become somewhat cooler in the regions most exposed to these changes. Although severe frosts are not expected, the meteorologist from eltiempo.es does predict a cooler environment. The regions where these changes will be most noticeable, and where some rain is expected, are Galicia and Castilla y León.

Meanwhile, in other parts of the northwest temperatures will also drop, making it clear that winter is not over yet. Otherwise, this Sunday will be a cloudy day with scattered showers on the peninsula. But it will be from Monday when the cold air mass becomes more evident, causing a further drop in temperatures.

This cooling will affect areas in the northwest, which will be the most prone to experiencing lower temperatures, both during the day and at night. Although extreme frosts are not expected, experts recommend taking precautions. Especially in areas more exposed to the temperature drop, as the difference from previous days could be noticeable.

| Mediaset

What Could Happen in the Coming Weeks

With half of February already over, all eyes are on what could happen in the remainder of the month. The truth is that on the peninsula we are staying on the sidelines of what is happening in Europe. According to eltiempo.com, a significant influx of cold air is not expected for the rest of the month.

In other words, meteorologists don't expect either severe frosts or significant snowfalls in Spain. In fact, the same State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has confirmed that temperature anomalies leave no room for doubt. Days with above-average values are expected, which could indicate that winter will end without major cold waves.