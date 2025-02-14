No One Expected It and Now It's Confirmed: Meteorologists' Blow to Catalonia

The much-needed rains have watered almost all of Catalonia to a greater or lesser extent this past week. In some areas, a very remarkable amount of water was collected. However, for those who thought it was just the beginning of a wetter period, the reality is quite surprising.

In fact, meteorologists have just delivered a blow to those hoping for continued rainfall. The maps seem to indicate the opposite: stable, anticyclonic weather with no rain. Therefore, no snow is expected in the Pyrenees either.

Some meteorologists speak of "meteorological boredom" precisely because of the stability ahead. However, toward the weekend, abundant clouds will appear. They are not expected to bring more than a few insignificant drops in coastal areas, so they will not break the prevailing stability.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

A "Boring" Weather in Catalonia

Experts label the weather as boring because the high pressures certainly invite it. However, for many, this boredom will be a welcome relief, allowing them to enjoy a few days of calm. The situation is expected to last well into next week.

One of the causes of the good weather and rising temperatures that will be recorded starting Monday will be the wind. An easterly wind will arrive from North Africa, bringing "with love" some spring-like temperatures. This rise will be especially noticeable in coastal areas where walking will be a true delight.

However, some forecasts do warn of the possibility of some timid rainfall on Tuesday. They will be "a few drops" in the coastal area, which will serve for nothing more than to "dirty." Since not only heat will come from Africa, but also the typical desert dust.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

Necessary but Insufficient Rains

So, although some rainfall could be recorded, they will be anecdotal and will serve for little more than to make an appearance. This way, the dry trend of recent weeks will continue. After days of rain and snow, now comes sun and good weather.

In the western part of the region, in Lleida, fog may reappear, something very typical of the anticyclone. But beyond hindering visibility in the early morning, the freezing temperatures of previous days will not be recorded. It's time to put away the umbrellas and go out to breathe fresh, but pleasant air.