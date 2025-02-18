'Friday and Saturday...': AEMET Drops a Bombshell on Catalonia for This Week

The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has released its new weather forecast for the second half of this week, in which a drastic change is expected. After several days of sunny and calm weather, the forecast indicates the arrival of a rain front that will sweep across the peninsula. This would arrive by Thursday and Friday, leaving a weekend of much instability.

According to AEMET, Thursday already promises to be a day where some changes will be seen, although the situation will be mostly stable. However, the outlook will change radically starting Friday when an Atlantic front will reach the peninsula. It will bring widespread rains, with more significant accumulations in parts of the north and northwest of the peninsula.

The truth is that this front will arrive through the Atlantic, which at first doesn't benefit Catalonia, but this one would be different. According to meteorologists, the rains will affect the Mediterranean area more intensely. All of this joined by strong gusts of wind will join the front, causing bad weather conditions in much of the territory.

| Cedida

Possible Weather Change in Catalonia

The wind gusts could exceed 43 mph (70 km/h) on the peninsula, which will generate a feeling of cold and greater discomfort. In any case, temperatures will remain relatively mild, typical of early spring. On Sunday, the rains are expected to cease in many areas, but they could worsen in the Mediterranean area.

In fact, according to eltiempo.es, both the eastern peninsula and the Balearic Islands could receive generous amounts of water. As for temperatures, a mild environment will be maintained throughout the weekend, with highs between 54 and 61°F (12 and 16 degrees).

| Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat

A Rather Spring-Like Environment

This humid and relatively mild weather could lead some to think of spring. But the truth is that we can't be deceived, because although the temperature is not so low, the wind increases the feeling of cold. And if there's something we seem to have next weekend, it's humidity and a windy environment.

In any case, the forecast may undergo variations, so the evolution of the maps will have to be followed very closely. It is worth saying, however, that the trend has been clear for a few days now. Precipitation anomalies have been talking about possible rains on the peninsula this week.