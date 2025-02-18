90-degree Turn in Catalonia: These Are the Luckiest Regions This Tuesday

Catalonia moves forward in its penultimate week of February with some regions better positioned than others. The weather these days is very variable, with sun, clouds, cold mornings and afternoons when we take off our jackets. The truth is that the presence of high pressure is noticeable because the rains, except for exceptions, are completely absent.

This Tuesday, however, what we will have the most are clouds, although they won't bring precipitation. In this sense, the luckiest will be those living inland and especially in the Pyrenees. It will be there where they see the most sun, with clear skies and relatively mild temperatures.

Meanwhile, on the coast and much of the west, the skies will remain quite overcast, with persistent fog in Poniente. The responsible for these clouds will be a maritime flow, which will cause the clouds to cover much of the sky. This phenomenon will make the day appear gray and somewhat cold.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

There could even be some light drizzles, especially in the south of Catalonia. The regions of Baix Ebre and Montsià will be the most affected by these small precipitations. It will be there where the humid winds will impact more directly.

The Sun Will Be the Protagonist in the Interior and the Pyrenees

On the other hand, the situation will be completely different in the regions farthest from the coast, which will benefit from atmospheric stability and enjoy a much sunnier day. The temperatures in these areas, especially in the regions of the Pyrenees, will remain more pleasant. With clear skies for much of the day.

The good news for those seeking a sunny day is that inland, the easterly winds won't affect as much and the sun will shine intensely. Additionally, although some areas of inland Catalonia might start the day with some fog, it will disappear as the hours go by. All of this will give way to greater clarity.

The sun will show its strength as the day progresses, becoming one of the best days to enjoy in Catalonia. On the contrary, the coastal areas will have a grayer day, with overcast skies and slightly cooler temperatures, which will affect the thermal sensation during the morning. Those expecting sunny days should head to the inland regions, where the sun will be the main protagonist.

| Getty Images Signature, en.e-noticies.cat

The Rains Will Have to Wait a Little Longer

The calm and stability of this Tuesday will be a contrast to what is expected for the next weekend. It will be then when rain and snow might make an appearance, especially on Saturday. For now, it's time to take advantage of the good weather in the luckiest regions this Tuesday, where the sun will shine more strongly.

Although many await and celebrate the arrival of the sun, the truth is that Catalonia still needs rain. Especially looking toward a summer that, in some areas, is still expected to be dry. So the mixed weather this week could be the perfect potion to reach the heat with better water reserves.