Official: Meteocat Gets Ahead of Everyone and Warns About the Coming Days in Catalonia

Catalonia is preparing for the start of the week with weather changes, although without major surprises. According to the Servei Meteorològic de Catalunya (Meteocat), Monday will bring rain in some areas of the territory, especially in the northwest quadrant.

Additionally, the rainfall could progressively extend toward the central coast and pre-coastal areas throughout the day. However, these showers won't be particularly intense or widespread. Meanwhile, temperatures could experience a slight drop.

Meteocat Warns About the Coming Days in Catalonia

Meteocat has indicated that the first rains on Monday will be concentrated in the northwest quadrant, mainly affecting areas of the Pyrenees and Pre-Pyrenees. As the hours pass, this precipitation will move toward the central coast and pre-coastal areas, leaving scattered showers.

Despite this weather change, forecasts indicate that the rain won't be abundant. Thus, no significant precipitation accumulations are expected. Meteocat warns that these will be isolated and short-lived episodes, without major impacts.

| Grok

Slight Drop in Temperatures

Along with the rain, Meteocat predicts a drop in temperatures that will be noticeable especially at the start of the week. However, the decrease won't be too pronounced, so the highs will remain relatively mild for the season.

In the inland regions and the Pyrenees, the change will be more noticeable, while on the coast the variation will be minimal. Temperatures will remain above the usual February values, confirming the trend of a milder winter.

An Unstable February

Meteocat continues to observe a February marked by weather contrasts, with higher temperatures and intermittent rain episodes. No extreme phenomena are expected in the coming days, but meteorologists recommend staying alert.

In any case, Catalonia begins the week with variable weather, where rain and the slight drop in temperatures will mark the day. Additionally, this precipitation will be moderate, while temperatures will remain relatively mild for the season.

As the days progress, it will be crucial to follow weather updates to know if the instability will continue or if, on the contrary, the sun will regain prominence.