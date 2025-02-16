Happiness Arrives in Catalonia: Meteorologists Issue the Best Warning of All

The weather this February in Catalonia is being quite turbulent. At the very least, it could be said that it has offered us a bit of everything, although it never rains to everyone's liking. Precisely, it is possible rains that will be discussed in the coming days.

The forecast for the second half of February confirms very hopeful news. Especially for those who hope it rains and increases the reservoir levels. In general, Catalonia needs a good storm (or several) to alleviate a drought that refuses to disappear.

In this regard, the forecast maps suggest a certain precipitation anomaly for the coming weeks, a very positive news. "According to the European ECMWF model, the instability could be quite widespread," meteorologists assure. Hence, many are already celebrating what is yet to come.

| Europa Press

A Weather Change That Will Bring Catalonia the Needed Rains

In the same vein, experts add that this type of instability "will lead to positive precipitation anomalies in much of the Peninsula." Therefore, Catalonia will benefit, and the reservoirs will be able to breathe a little easier. Precisely, there has been recent talk about the need for it to keep raining in the region.

There are reservoirs like Rialb that enjoy good water levels, but others like Susqueda that need a further boost. So this forecast for the second week of February comes at the best time.

Moreover, it comes in a week when it has already rained in Catalonia. Wednesday was an especially rainy day throughout the territory, and intense showers were recorded on the coast. Given this scenario, it seems that the month still has much to offer and that a weather change characterized by rains is what will come.

| Europa Press, PixaBay, makamuki0

Rains Could Gain Ground in the Coming Weeks

Many are not fully aware of what it means for it to rain or snow now. It is not only necessary to focus on the present moment, but also to look beyond. The water that falls now not only waters the fields and forests of the territory.

It also fills reservoirs and rivers, ensuring a calmer summer. The scarcity of water is not something that changes overnight, so gradually filling the levels is important. February seems to have learned the lesson, so let's enjoy it.