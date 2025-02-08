'More Clouds': Meteocat Warns About the Coming Days in Catalonia

Meteocat has issued a warning about the weather evolution in Catalonia for the coming days. Although temperatures will show some stability and the snow level will rise, clouds will not disappear from the scene.

This Sunday, February 9, especially in the afternoon, cloudiness will be widespread and more persistent, affecting several provinces and reducing the presence of sun in much of the territory.

| Getty Images

Meteocat Predicts a Cloudy Sunday

During Sunday morning, the weather in Catalonia will be sunnier, although not completely clear. Fog formation is expected, especially in the central and northern parts of Poniente, affecting areas like Lleida and Igualada. This fog could hinder visibility in some areas, but overall, the sun is expected to appear in many parts of the territory.

| Meteocat

Meteocat has indicated that the minimum temperature will be somewhat lower, making it cold in inland areas early in the morning. However, the maximums will rise slightly, offering a milder environment during midday and the afternoon. This thermal contrast will be especially noticeable on the coast, where the temperature rise will be more clearly perceived.

The Afternoon Will Bring an Increase in Cloudiness

According to Meteocat's weather forecasts, Sunday afternoon will see a significant increase in cloudiness throughout Catalonia. In the province of Lleida, and especially in the Pyrenees, the clouds will be denser and darker, creating a more wintry and less sunny atmosphere. This accumulation of clouds will not bring significant rain, but it will contribute to a change in the thermal sensation.

| Meteocat

Despite the presence of clouds, the snow level will rise to 5,249 ft. (1,600 meters), reducing the possibility of snowfall at lower levels. In mountain areas, frosts will remain intense during the early morning and first hours of the day, but the rise in daytime temperatures will allow for a slight improvement with the cold.

Clouds Will Be Prominent in the Coming Days

Meteocat's weather images show how the morning will be clearer, although with high clouds and scattered fog. However, in the afternoon, the situation will change with overcast skies in most of Catalonia. This increase in cloudiness will mark the beginning of a trend where the sun will be seen less, according to meteorology experts.

Meteocat has also warned that, in the following days, atmospheric stability will not be complete, and clouds will remain present intermittently. Although significant precipitation is not expected, the feeling of gray skies could extend beyond Sunday, affecting several regions.