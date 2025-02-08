Half of Catalonia on alert due to the latest warning from meteorologists: 'A...'

The issue of drought seemed to have been somewhat solved last year. Especially after a very wet autumn with heavy rainfall. In fact, it was from then on that it seemed the Catalan reservoirs began to recover.

Meanwhile, the truth is that to a large extent they did. But the reality is that the situation was so extreme that there is still much to solve. In some areas of Catalonia, the health of the reservoirs is better than in others, but it remains improvable in the vast majority.

Hence, some experts continue to emphasize the need for rain. "We need a storm like the ones before, lasting three days," they state. Especially after seeing that reservoirs like Sau are still well below their capacity.

| Europa Press, AndriiS's Images, PearlyDaisy

The reality of many reservoirs in Catalonia

In this regard, this week the iconic Sau reservoir was at 6.5% of its capacity. "Water is lacking," they explain. And they are not wrong.

The reservoir is surviving a winter with concerning water levels. Meanwhile, Susqueda is at 40%, a bit better, but it doesn't even reach half of the possible water amount. "They empty one to fill the other," they add.

So in light of this situation, it is more than clear that more water is needed in Catalonia. Yes, other reservoirs further north in the region benefited much more from the recent rains. An example is Rialb, which recently looked quite full.

| Europa Press, Getty Images, golfcphoto

Water remains a great necessity

But territorial inequality resurfaces and leaves images like the ones some experts have shared this week. The forecast for these days is that it will rain, so any announcement in this regard is welcome. However, as experts assure, the ideal would be for it to rain a lot, well, and for several days.

We will have to closely monitor the evolution of these types of reservoirs throughout the winter and spring. This will determine whether the summer will be more manageable. Especially for the agricultural sector, which has already been suffering the consequences of a drought that keeps Catalan fields thirsty for years.