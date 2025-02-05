Happiness arrives in Catalonia: in these 4 regions, it will snow a lot over the weekend

The Catalan Pyrenees are preparing for the snowfall expected to fall over much of the weekend. For days, many experts have been warning of the arrival of a winter front. It will be from Thursday when its presence and effects begin to be felt, especially from Friday onwards.

The most significant weather change will translate into abundant precipitation in some regions. Although these will be in the form of rain in many areas, the truth is that we will also see notable snowfalls. Snow that will finally fall heavily in parts of the Eastern Pyrenees, where until now the snowfalls had been almost anecdotal.

However, the Western Pyrenees will continue to be the king of snow. Therefore, it will snow heavily in the Aran Valley, Pallars Sobirà, and points of Jussà and Alta Ribagorça. In this regard, the thicknesses could exceed 20 centimeters (7.87 inches) and accumulate on the already existing good layer of snow.

| Europa Press

The snow everyone is waiting for in Catalonia

The wind will cause the snow precipitation to also reach the most eastern part. There, it could snow at low altitudes and in places where it usually doesn't. In fact, it is expected that the snow level will start to drop by Saturday and reach 600 meters (1968.5 feet).

The snow will bring with it a considerable drop in temperatures throughout the region. The mercury will continue to fall, and Catalonia will be practically frozen. This trend is already being recorded throughout the week in points of the west and interior.

Lleida is waking up every day below zero and with fog that barely allows quality visibility. Temperatures will tighten a bit more toward the weekend, making it clear that February has arrived with a bang. Once again, the best part will be for the coastal areas, where the thermometers will have a slight respite.

| RossHelen, Ragamara

The snowfalls show that winter is still ahead

January was already a cold month with snowfalls in many parts of Catalonia. Even so, many thought that the arrival of February would be much calmer. But nothing could be further from the truth.

The cold front coming from Eastern Europe will hit the region hard and will be felt intensely in most areas. Without a doubt, it will be a good weekend to enjoy the snow and outdoor sports in the mountains. Likewise, it is essential to prepare and avoid unforeseen events related to the storm.