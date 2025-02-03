Huge change: Mario Picazo warns when a major storm will hit Spain

Mario Picazo has pointed out that these first days of February are marked by instability in many regions. However, in no case are we talking about major winter storms. For now, the rains will mainly affect the southern and inland peninsula between this Monday and Tuesday, but the situation will stabilize.

As the days go by, the precipitation will become increasingly isolated. Moreover, Mario Picazo has indicated that high pressure will prevail in most of the country. In this sense, we will enter a dynamic of clear skies and stable temperatures, although cold at night.

Despite the presence of the anticyclone, Mario Picazo has clarified some details on eltiempo.es. For example, there could be some cloudy intervals in the Mediterranean, Canary Islands, and the northern peninsula. He has made it very clear that this calm will be temporary because many models are starting to indicate a major change over the weekend.

| Europa Press, Mediaset, en.e-noticies.cat

Mario Picazo warns of a U-turn in the weather

Mario Picazo has pointed out that the weather could take a radical turn starting Saturday. It will be that day when cloudiness will increase on two different fronts: from the northwest and from the Mediterranean.

We will have to see how intense the precipitation will be, but what seems clear is that it will spread toward the interior of the peninsula. Additionally, in mountain areas and the northeastern peninsula, this rain will turn into snow.

But the main protagonist of the week will be a DANA that will settle in southern Spain. This cold air pocket will bring heavy or very heavy rainfall in Andalusia and the Alboran Sea. In this sense, Mario Picazo.

| Alla Zbitnieva , Mediaset, Getty Images de gdmoonkiller, en.e-noticies.cat

Roller coaster of temperatures on the peninsula

Another effect of this weather change will be the fluctuation of temperatures. During the central hours of the day, thermometers may exceed 59 degrees Fahrenheit in many capitals, especially in the Canary Islands. In the Balearic Islands and the northern half of the peninsula, maximum temperatures will also rise significantly.

However, the nighttime environment will remain cold. Frosts will be intense in the northern plateau, in the east of the southern plateau, and in mountain areas. In the Pyrenees, extreme values could drop to -14 °C (6.8 °F) at the highest altitudes.